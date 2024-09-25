Jason Alexander To Play 'Jesus' In REEFER MADNESS for One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner Jason Alexander will guest star in the role of “Jesus” on Saturday, October 5 at 8pm, in the star-studded Los Angeles production of REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL,

REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL continues through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 at the historic Whitley Theatre, 6555 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a look at the mass hysteria caused when two clean-cut kids, Jimmy and Mary, fall prey to the frightful toll of the new drug menace currently destroying the youth of America in alarmingly increasing numbers, the insidious and murderous lure of our real public enemy number one, MARIJUANA! It tragically (and hysterically) leads them both into a downward spiral filled with wild jazz, chaos and mayhem, lurid sex and uncontrollable violence.

Featuring a book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney, lyrics by Kevin Murphy, music by Dan Studney, musical direction by David Lamoureux, direction and choreography by Spencer Liff.

ABOUT Jason Alexander

Best known as George Costanza in “Seinfeld,” he has worked as a writer; composer; TV, stage, video, and film director; producer; and acting teacher. For his work on “Seinfeld,” he received six Emmy nominations, and several other awards and nominations. He is the recipient of the Actors' Fund Julie Harris Award for Lifetime Achievement and a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Jerome Robbins' Broadway, for which he also wrote the libretto. Jason has starred and guested in such shows as History of the World, Part 2, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Orville and Young Sheldon, among many others. He also starred in the television films of Bye Bye Birdie, Cinderella, A Christmas Carol and The Man Who Saved Xmas. Additionally, his voice has been heard most notably in Duckman, The Cleveland Show, American Dad, Tom and Jerry and Kody Kapow and Harley Quinn. His many films include Pretty Woman, Jacob's Ladder, Love Valor Compassion, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Dunston Checks In, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Shallow Hal. In addition, he directed the feature films For Better or Worse and Just Looking.

His Broadway stage credits include the original casts of Merrily We Roll Along, The Rink, Broadway Bound, Accomplice. Other notable productions included the The Producers (Pantages), Fish in the Dark (Broadway), The Portuguese Kid (Manhattan Theatre Club), Judgement Day (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), and Fiddler on the Roof in 2024 (La Mirada Theatre). In L.A., he served as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and has directed stage productions of The God of Hell (Geffen), Broadway Bound (Odyssey), Native Garden(Pasadena Playhouse), The Joy Wheel (Ruskin Theatre), If I Forget (Fountain Theatre), Windfall (Arkansas Rep, The Bay Street Theatre), The Last Five Years (Syracuse Stage) and Reprise's The Fantasticks; Sunday in the Park with George, and Damn Yankees.

He also made his Broadway directorial debut with The Cottage in July 2023 at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Produced by iHeartPodcasts, Jason's weekly podcast with friend Peter Tilden is an attempt to find answers to the things that make us go: "Really? No, Really?” (which is the name of the podcast).

ABOUT “REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL”

REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL offers theatergoers a theatrical experience like no other! In this all-new production, with a new theatre (the “Reefer Den”) and a “Victory Garden” restaurant built out exclusively for this production, guests can fully immerse themselves in the world of REEFER MADNESS before, during, and after the show. Prior to showtime, all guests are encouraged to arrive up to 2 hours early to enjoy food (munchies!) and cocktails (libations!) for purchase prior to and after the performance. Following the production, the “Reefer Den” becomes a unique and always different “after-party” which continues into the wee hours, and features various musical entertainment offerings that range from “David Lamoureux's Four Twenties” band, featuring weekly special guests,” “Rocky Horror Madness Fridays,” also, special “Reefer Legacy” nights, unexpected guest appearances, and so much more (to be announced). You never know who's going to be part of the Madness! All ticket price ranges allow audiences to experience the “Pre-Madness” in our “Victory Garden” bar and restaurant, the “Reefer Madness,” production, followed by that night's “Oh So Mad” After-Party. (Munchies and post-show entertainment at select performances).

REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL continues through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 at the historic Whitley Theatre, 6555 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. There will be an added performance on Sunday, October 6 at 7pm.

Ticket prices range from $39 - $175 (with limited premium seats available which include table service). Prices subject to change; Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more.

For tickets, please visit www.reefermadness.com to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.

