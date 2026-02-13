JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY WITH BILLY STRITCH Returns To Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano returns to the West Coast for one night on Wednesday, February 18 at 8:30 PM at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.

Now in its 21st year, Cast Party is the long-running open mic series that has become a Monday night tradition at Birdland in New York City. Hosted by Jim Caruso, with musical director Billy Stritch at the piano, the show features a mix of impromptu performances, established artists, and emerging talent, all supported by an accomplished band.

This marks the 20th Los Angeles appearance for Cast Party. Previous West Coast editions have welcomed guest performers including Liza Minnelli, Melissa Manchester, Sandra Bernhard, Carol Channing, Linda Lavin, Jeffrey Osborne, and Dave Koz, among others.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party has also been presented in cities including London, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Dallas, as well as aboard cruise ships.