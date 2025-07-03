JAXX Theatricals Adds Three Performances of PIPPIN in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PiPPiN will extend for three additional performances on July 11th, 12th & 13th at JAXX THEATRICALS. All shows at 8PM.

Book by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, PiPPiN is the 2013 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Revival. The show is Directed & Choreographed by Jeremy Lucas (SDC), Artistic Director of Jaxx Theatricals, United States Cultural Arts Envoy and last year’s Stage Raw Award Winner for Direction and LA Drama Critics Circle Award Nominee for Choreography for Andrew Lippa’s Wild Party. Mr. Lucas has also been nominated for the Artistic Director Achievement Award as well as an Ovation Award for Chicago, the Musical starring Tony-Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly. The production is Music Directed & Conducted by Dr. James Lent and Produced by JD Morabito.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, PiPPiN is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this reimagined Hollywood version of PiPPiN will captivate and appeal to the young at heart as well as all who came to Hollywood looking for their big break. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne, the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.



Jaxx’s returning cast members include Cierra Watkins as Leading Player, Jill Marie Burke* as Fastrada (out on 7/12), JD Morabito as Lewis, Lisa Stanley* as Berthe, Brian Whisenant* as Charles, Kara M. Young as Catherine with real-life son, Judah Avery Young as Theo and Jacob Walters in the titular role. Returning Ensemble members include Bar Yosef Ashkenazy, Kasmira Buchanan, Robbie Caneveri, Joey Comes, Hann Crews, Genevieve Grey (Fastrada on 7/12), Michelle Hakala-Wolf, Hannah Jobman, Shannon McCon, Kiera Morris, Ethan Mullen, Sophia Marie Rizzo & Kyler Wells.



Eduardo Jimenez is Sound Engineer; Atticus Jones is Lighting Designer; Jeanne-Mare Raubenheimer is Make-Up Designer and Jeremy Lucas & JD Morabito are the Costume Designers. PiPPiN’s live on-stage band features Dr. James Lent (Music Director/Conductor/Keys 1), Danny Gledhill (Keys 2), Eric McCann (Bass) & Tom Zygmont (Drums). Colin Tracy returns as Production Stage Manager and Keny Marine as Assistant Stage Manager.



The Jaxx Theatre

5432 Santa Monica Blvd.in East Hollywood, 90029.

Parking is available at 1110 N. Western Ave.



SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC