It's Personal Presents Final Show Of The Season: HORRIFYING

Tune in on Thursday, October 22nd at 5:30pm pst!

As the lighting strikes amongst the full moon; the It's Personal cast share their true stories about horrifying moments in their lives. Dim your lights, grab your candy corn, and let's get personal.

Who: A group of storytellers share their horrifying moments on stage. After the show, we will be celebrating the end of our 4th season by hosting trivia. (For FREE)

Where: Youtube Live followed by halloween trivia on Zoom.

Links will be posted on instagram and the website for trivia the day of the show.

When: Thursday, October 22nd at 5:30pm pst.

Why: We want to bring our community together, but most importantly, help raise money for a charity that is close to our hearts. 25% of our ticket proceeds goes to Fair Fight to fight voter suppression. For more information check out FairFight.com

Cast in Alphabetical Order:

Hannah Bear

Riley Billingsley

Sam Ciavarella

Janette Danielson

Sara Fisher

Kelsey Leign

Julia Stier

Celestial Zenith

