Interview: Writer/Performer Bleu Inkk of FOUND SUITABLE at Skylight Theatre

To be “Found Suitable” is more than a phrase - it's a reclamation of self for poet and activist Bleu Inkk. After nearly three decades behind bars, she shares her powerful story of trauma, resilience, and transformation in the world premiere of her live compelling documentary-vibe show titled Found Suitable, directed by Anne Kenny at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.

Bleu Inkk by Enji Chung

I caught up with Bleu during the week her show was opening to find out more about her fascinating path to sharing her journey of self-acceptance and desire to share her insights with others lacking the confidence to believe they will ever be “found suitable.”

Please tell me more background about your life and work.

Found Suitable explores my profound experiences of struggle, strength, and empowerment, making my story highly relevant across generations. Raised in Compton, CA and formerly known as April Adkins, I turned to writing to survive and founded the "Poetry Café" to help incarcerated individuals express themselves and discover their worth.

Bleu Inkk, Angela Bullock

Since my release in 2017, I have become a transformational coach, motivational speaker, and correctional consultant returning to prisons leading workshops and working with organizations like Homeboy Industries to inspire real, lasting change. I am a graduate of Loyola Law School as an independent Forensic Gang Expert.

What does it mean to be “found suitable”?

To be found suitable is to know that you are good enough. A lot of people find other people not suitable, whether it's for jobs, apartments, or loans. They say, “Sorry, we picked someone else” or, “you're not qualified.” Whatever that looks like, that saying tells you are not suitable for it. For me, to be found suitable means are good enough and it doesn't matter what the next person says. It starts early when parents judge your worthiness to be friends or date their kids and put stipulations on you to prove you are not good enough.

Bleu Inkk

In the state of California, when you go to the prison parole board, they find you being a safety or breach to the community which is either being unsuitable or being suitable. When I first heard that, I had to see if I was good enough to go home by their standards, but I found myself suitable way before they did. They just caught on in seeing how good I was and that I was worthy.

When was the genesis of this story?

The genesis of this story started a long time ago when I decided to start speaking of the traumas that had kept me in a weary place, kept me self-sabotaging and not feeling like I was good enough. So that was the genesis of it all.

Bleu Inkk

Why do you think your story is an important one to share?

I think that it’s an important story to tell because there are so many of us walking around who have unresolved traumas, who are afraid to speak that secret. They are thinking that keeping the secret will keep us healthy or looking as if we are complete. But really and truly, a lot of us walk around with that little girl or that little boy inside of us trapped in the closet, afraid to let them out because we would be seen as vulnerable.

Malikah Pinder, Bleu Inkk, Angela Bullock

So, I had to tell the story in order for me to be complete and release that trapped inner child – to let them know they were not responsible for the things that happened to them as a child. And that they can join with the whole self in me to embrace that inner child, and that the inner child in me can heal and work through things together. That's why I think it's very important to tell this story, so other people can get the courage to speak on that secret that is keeping them tied down and bound.

When did you first meet director Anne Kenny?

We first met while I was performing at a podcasting event called Uncuffed, which offers education and audio storytelling workshops for incarcerated individuals and Anne couldn’t reconcile that the open-hearted, funny, dynamic woman she was listening to had spent 27 ½ years in prison. Realizing there was an incredible story to be told from “this unique and commanding storyteller,” we began to work on it, focusing on being called before the parole board - which I did nine times over the course of my sentence.

How long did it take you to develop this stage piece?

Anne Kenny and I started working on this, or speaking on it, around December 2023, and we had it on its feet in September 2024 - so it took approximately 10 months. It was so unlikely that she and I met because I had the idea of writing a one-woman play and then I ran into her and found out she was a producer of such material. So, the universe had this lined up a long time ago even though it took us many years to find each other, but only 10 months to put it together.

Bleu Inkk

Were there any unexpected surprises that you ran into while writing and performing this piece?

I’ve got to say “Yes!” I did know how vulnerable I could be when telling this story. I have exposed my secrets before, but not with this much detail. Once I got on that stage, I connected with my inner child and realized we would never be whole unless we forgive ourselves. And we all need to courage to do the searching and take fearless moral inventory of ourselves to see exactly what healing we needed – and yes, it surprised me - to know how to describe the different things going on inside of my body that kept me bound. And when I opened my mouth and my heart to others, it was such a surprise that I was able to publicly expose all the things that I had. But I'm so grateful that I did.

How did the director and actors help you shape the piece into what it is now?

Director Anne Kenny and I sat as a unit as I told my story; then she basically put the pieces of the puzzle in the frame for me. She helped me make more sense out of a bunch of scattered pieces, which was great. It was a collaborative effort, but I'm going to absolutely say she steered the boat to where it needed to go. It was my story, but she framed it. We brought the other actors, Angela Bullock and Malikah Pinder, in to play the essence of my younger self and my mom. In doing so, they gave me a face to look at and lines to hear that my younger self and my mom would've said. Just their presence alone gave my script volume, and I thank them so much for opening my eyes and heart that way.

Malikah Pinder, Bleu Inkk

The last scene of the play is based on my real-life present-day experience where I went into California Institution for Women (CIW) and Central California Women's facility (CCWF) to offer those Long Termers (LTOs) practical advice, guidance, and encouragement to find themselves “Suitable” by sharing tips for individuals who have very little time to prepare themselves to adjust to life when they go home.

Are you continuing to write, and do you have another project in the works?

I frequently write and perform original poetry, and present at spoken-word events across the country. I am a storytelling and a coach, helping others tell their stories.

Do you have plans for the show to travel? If so, are there any other venues that you have in mind beyond the Skylight Theatre?

We are looking to develop the Found Suitable show further and plan to take it on the road since I know its message will resonate with national audiences. Stay tuned!

Thanks so much, Bleu!

Found Suitable is a 50-minute, with no intermission, performance recommended for ages 18+ due to mature themes and descriptions of violence. The show is sponsored by Unlikely Collaborators. Performances run Friday, September 26 at 8pm, Saturday, September 27 at 8pm, Sunday, September 28, at 3pm, Friday, October 3 at 8pm, Saturday, October 4 at 4pm at the Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave, LA, 90027. For more information and reservations, visit https://www.foundsuitable.com or call 310.871.6727. FREE tickets can be reserved in advance by emailing rsvpfoundsuitable@gmail.com to be added to the audience guest list.

Production photos credit: Vanessa Augustin

