Interview: Trevor James of PARADE at Ahmanson Theatre

While still a high schooler living and finding his passion for theatre in Los Angeles, Trevor James had the opportunity to sing “The Old Red Hills of Home” from Parade for composer Jason Robert Brown when Brown came to see the production being put on by the Golden Performing Arts Center. The song, sung by a Young Soldier at the opening of the show, is one Trevor counts himself lucky to perform regularly now as the Young Soldier in the national tour of Parade. “I’m so privileged to get to sing this song every night,” he muses. “I’m grateful every night— it’s beautiful and melodic and sets the tone for the world of the show. I’m shot right out of a cannon at the top of the show with this.” Trevor acknowledges carrying the weight of the opening on his shoulders was daunting at first, but now he looks forward to doing it— especially on the stage of the Ahmanson, a theatre he loved attending growing up.

With heavy subject matter about a controversial episode in American history, Trevor described the way director Michael Arden originally addressed the touring company. “He wanted us to be prepared for anything, to be prepped for negative responses from the audience.” Especially, there were conversations about presenting the show in Atlanta, as the events took place in nearby Marietta. “It was an interesting show to do in Atlanta— it was definitely a heightened experience. We saw sites referenced in the show.” And luckily, according to Trevor, “Audiences were great. Anyone likes seeing a show about themselves.” Overall, despite protests which met the Broadway production’s opening, audiences for the tour have been receptive to the show’s difficult subject matter. “People don’t realize they are hungry to see this—- it’s a heavy, beautiful show. Gorgeous music. But it’s also a gorgeous love story. Lots of layers make for complete night at theatre."

On working with Arden on adapting his staging for the tour, Trevor analyzes, "Michael brings a collaborative energy to the show. He’s not precious about the way things were done on Broadway. We all had to come together as a collective and find what our version of this is.” Trevor accredits the communal staging of the piece as an element that helps the cast actively support one another. “It’ll be amazing to have my family and friends come see the show,” he posits. With cast mates who are new to LA, Trevor plans to serve as a tour guide of all their favorite reality TV filming locations and an insider for his fellow surfers on where to catch the best waves.

