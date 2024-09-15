Interview: Stephen Brackett Really Connected With This SUGAR DADDY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sugar Daddy, a new production by comedian/actor Sam Morrison opens September 29, 2024 (with previews beginning September 20th) at The Wallis before going to Broadway in 2025. Tony Award winner Stephen Brackett directs this new production written and starring Sam. Stephen Found time to answer a few of my queries amidst his rehearsals with Sam.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Stephen!

What first brought you together with Sam to direct this Wallis production of Sugar Daddy? Have you seen other productions of Sugar Daddy?

I was approached by our wonderful producer Dale Mott, who was a co-producer on A Strange Loop; he thought I’d be a good fit for the project. Don’t tell Sam but it was my introduction to him and his work. I don’t often take on new solo shows, but I loved Sam’s comedy and the gorgeous open wound of this piece immediately.

What would your three-line pitch for Sugar Daddy be?

Sam is gay and loves bears. He survived something really traumatic. And he shares this with us in an incredibly funny and humane way.

Any incidents that Sam talks about that you can really relate to?

There’s a lot that’s relatable in this work, that’s one of the reasons I chose to come on board. It’s a piece about grief but never feels overtly heavy with it. And as someone who has gone through that experience, as many of us have, it felt refreshing and cathartic in its own way. To be able to laugh alongside an experience that has brought you pain is an incredibly powerful thing.

How is it to work with a performer who’s already done his show at different venues? Sam must have been open to your new ideas?

It’s great. There’s a bit of catch up that I needed to go through. Sam knows the piece so intensely, and it’s felt like I’ve had to run to catch up to him. But he’s been so gracious throughout. And so open and receptive to my thoughts about the project. We’ve done some really wonderful work on the piece already. It’s thrilling to work with someone who just has the betterment of the piece at mind at all times.

You’ve directed on Broadway, in Los Angeles and in various other theatres across the U.S. How does the Los Angeles theatre community stack up against other cities?

Honestly L.A. feels a lot like New York. There’s so much crossover between the two cities, I think their vibes are really aligned. L.A. gets the dark humor like New York, the laughs are similar. I think the only thing that distinguishes it is its unique alignment to the performing arts as a city. You hear a lot of people talking industry in L.A. audiences.

You were up for a number of awards for directing A Strange Loop. What do you remember of the moment you found out you won the Drama Desk Award?

Well, that was sort of unique cause we were in the middle of the early pandemic. So we watched it all online. I was certain a different and wonderful director would win. So I think I was in my underpants with a glass of wine watching by myself. I remember going over to my partner and telling him that I won. I think my mother still will not forgive me for not giving her notice to watch it online. But it was really rewarding to catch up with everyone from the show, so much happened to us and our show in that period. It was such a nice excuse to celebrate in a particularly dark time.

Do you find any difference in directing a one-person show (i.e. Sugar Daddy, Buyer & Cellar) versus one with a full cast of actors (i.e. A Strange Loop, Be More Chill, Significant Other, to name just a few)?

Directing a one-person show is incredibly intimate. It’s the director, the actor and stage management in a room hashing it out. There’s no down time for the actor. No other people in the room to laugh at jokes or stabs at humor. It’s hard. But it’s also really rewarding, the bonds that are formed are so tight. I felt like I went through grad school working with Michael Urie, I learned so very much from that collaboration. And already with Sam, we’ve had such generative conversations about the piece. I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room with him.

Is there a play that you would love to get your directorial hands on?

I love working on new work. I want that always to be my focus. So I’m hoping I keep reading amazing new material, material that challenges me and pushes me. And pushes its audience. Work that keeps the theater feeling modern and an accurate reflection of what it means to be alive today.

Thank you again, Stephen! I look forward to hearing about Sam’s Sugar daddy.

For Sugar Daddy tickets through October 13, 2024; click on the button below:

Comments

