Interview: Stars T.J. Wilkins, Shanice, & Chad Doreck of 44: THE OBAMA MUSICAL

44: The Obama Musical began as a sold-out engagement at The Bourbon Room on Hollywood Blvd. where I first saw it, and for which it received seven 2023 Broadway World LA Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Lead Performer in a Musical (T.J. Wilkins), Best Supporting Performer in a Musical (Chad Doreck), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster), and Best Choreographer (Miss James Alsop). Followed by performances in New York City and Philadelphia before travelling to Chicago at the time of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the smash-hit comedy musical moved into the Kirk Douglas Theatre for a limited run in early 2025.

And now, 44: The Obama Musical is returning for second terms at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City from May 2 – June 22, 2025, and then at The Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts Building in Chicago from August 23 – September 21, 2025.

I decided to speak with three of its stars, T.J. Wilkins, Shanice, and Chad Doreck about what’s it like touring across the country as Barack, Michelle, and Joe Biden, their history with the production, how they prepared to portray such well-known political icons in Bauman’s satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama as told by Biden as he kinda sorta remembers it, and how they spend their down time during tour breaks.

Thanks so much for speaking with me today. To begin, I’d like to know how each of you found out about the original production at The Bourbon Room, auditioned and got cast.

T.J.: My journey with 44 started back in 2019 when our show’s director and creator, Eli Bauman, was still developing the show. I was introduced to Eli through our musical director, Anthony “Brew” Brewster and a fellow “The Voice” Alum, Dani Moz. I was hired to record the vocal demos for many of the songs in the show before Eli discovered I was also an actor. When he decided to stage the first reading of the show in 2021, he cast me as Barack and I’ve been with the show ever since.

Shanice: Fish [drummer in 44] thought of me to play Michelle, so he reached out to Kerry Gordy and Ashley Garrett about it. Kerry called me and asked if I would like to play Michelle Obama in a musical. I was so excited because she’s an icon and I love everything about her! I was nervous at first, but I said to myself, “We have a lot in common. She’s a loving mother and a supportive wife like me and she’s a strong black woman.” So, I said, “Yes, yes! I would love to do it!” I heard the music and when I found out TJ was playing Barack, I knew the singing was going to be good!

Chad: I was introduced to the original workshop reading via the show’s original casting director.

Had any of you worked with the multi-talented writer, composer, producer, and director Eli Bauman before 44?

T.J.: Before 44, I had never worked with Eli, though I had seen some of his work on television.

Shanice: This is my first time working with Eli. He gave us the freedom to make the characters our own. He’s a genius and he has a great imagination, making it a hit and so much fun to do!

Chad: No, but it feels like we’ve known each other forever.

Had any of the three of you ever worked together before? If so, tell me about the production.

T.J.: I had not worked with Chad prior to 44. However I did have the opportunity to sing background vocals for Shanice on few occasions and had been a fan of hers for some time prior to working together in 44.

Shanice: I knew TJ before 44. He sang live with me at one of my concerts. And I am a TJ fan… That man can SANG!!! This is my first time with Chad and he’s so much fun. He makes me laugh all the time because when you’re on stage with him you know what to expect – and he’s an expert at improvisation.

Chad: I’ve never had the pleasure of working with either Shanice or TJ before, but had worked with Larry Cedar and Michael Uribes several times.

Once cast, how did you prepare to portray the iconic political figures in such a satirical way?

T.J.: I spent time watching footage of President Obama to catch his mannerisms, walk and speech cadence as well as listening to his book, The Audacity of Hope, to gain more insight into the man behind the office of president. The note we all were given about portrayal was to give the essence rather than impression, which helped my process on developing the character of President Obama.

Chad: I read both of Biden’s biographies, watched lots of videos on him, and also tried to find every person who did an impersonation of him online. I only found one person who I felt captured him well. We knew going in that we didn’t want to try to do an impersonation but to give the spirit of Joe. It was really in the rehearsal room where I found his walk first, then the voice started to come. The real wide-eyed quality didn’t come until we got in front of audiences and I started to realize that it was THAT quality that people identified and enjoyed the most.

All three of you have been with the show since its beginning. With breaks in your touring schedule, how do you spend your down time? Or is there any?

T.J.: During my down time, I’m usually working on my other passion as a recording artist. Having released an album “Yesterday, Today, Forever” last October, I spend time performing and promoting my music as well as working on various projects in film and television.

Shanice: During my down time, I’m on the road doing my live shows.

Chad: To be clear, we haven’t really been on a tour. We’ve been developing the show in LA and then done some special engagement dates. Chicago for the Democratic convention, Philadelphia in the election run-up, and NY for an invite only 4-show week. So, we usually have a few weeks off between productions and it’s miserable. I miss them so much that I spend my time playing their songs in my car while crying and singing along. But we’re like a big extended family now so we see the whole crew at birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and cook-outs when we’re off!

You always seem to be having such fun onstage together. Has it been like that from the beginning?

T.J.: Yes! Yes! Yes! In addition to the immense pride we take in our production, having fun onstage is essential. The work that Eli Bauman created calls for that. From the beginning it’s been fundamental to the cast chemistry and the success of our show.

Shanice: We have so much fun together and, yes, it’s been like that from the beginning. I joined a year after it started. I remember my first day. I was so nervous, but everyone made me feel comfortable right away.

Chad: We all knew from the beginning that we were in very special project and were so grateful. But to be a part of 44 you have to have a wicked sense of humor, so we all bonded very quickly by cutting up.

And it’s such fun to see that happen when the three of you are onstage! Has there ever been a time where you could not help breaking out in laughter, in character or not?

T.J.: Absolutely! One night at The Bourbon Room, we were in the middle of a scene in which Obama and Mitch McConnell have a verbal battle and Mitch gets the better of Obama. While Mitch is in the middle of a braggadocious monologue, a voice yells out from the audience “Talk your shit, Mitch!” The audience erupted with laughter and all of us onstage broke character at the same time. It was especially hard for me because I knew the person who caused the whole train wreck. It still is one of the greatest moments in 44 history for me.

Shanice: There are so many times when I just want to laugh on stage, I have to stay in character, so I have to hold it in. I do watch the show from the wings, and I laugh so hard every night.

Chad: It happens more often than I care to admit as a professional - usually due to Larry Cedar who plays Mitch or Jenna P, our Hillary Clinton whose silent scream into the void is hilarious every night.

Do you enjoy when audiences react verbally and shout out to you during performances? Any of those incidents you would like to share?

T.J.: I love that audience participation when it’s done in good taste and it’s genuine. Sometimes we get people who are obnoxious but that’s so few and far between. The aforementioned instance is the top incident for me.

Shanice: There’s a scene when I have to agree with Barack and I can hear the audience saying stuff like, “Tell him Michelle!” I want to laugh but I have to hold it in.

Chad: It’s a double-edged sword, to be sure. Sometimes it’s fun but you always have to walk the line so it doesn’t go too far. But the funniest one T.J. mentioned was when Larry Cedar, the brilliant actor who plays Mitch McConnell, was on a roll and someone from the audience shouted “talk your shit Mitch.” I don’t think anybody was able to keep a straight face.

What differences have you noticed with audiences across the country?

T.J.: Every audience is different! I will say that in every city we’ve gone to, our first few shows feel like a series of blind dates. There’s a bit of excitement and anxiety on both sides because neither side wants to disappoint. But once we establish our presence, every audience in the different cities starts to feel like home.

Shanice: When we did Chicago and I had to say “I’m Michelle from Chicago’s South Side,” the crowd would yell every time.

Chad: NY audiences were not ready to laugh at any Hilary Clinton jokes; the Chicago audiences took SO much pride in Obama and his political beginnings; the Philly crowds were such amazing theatre goers and were so invested as audience members; and the LA crowds have been overwhelming in their love for the show by coming back time after time. Some people have seen the show over 10 times.

So far, it’s been 3 times for me! Have any of you worked with 44’s Music Director Anthony “Brew” Brewster before?

T.J.: Yes, I have. I met and worked with Brew back in 2018 while singing with my good friend and fellow “The Voice” alum, Dani Moz and Brew’s band, The House of Vibe All Stars.

Shanice: This is my first time working with Brew and it won’t be my last. He’s extremely talented. He’s been with Eli from the beginning and has added so many great ideas to the show. Our music and band make the show shine, and audiences can’t stop talking about our songs and the band.

Chad: I had never worked with him before.

Did you learn the music first or choreography and blocking?

T.J.: I learn the music first and then I’m able to get the movement in my body.

Shanice: I learned the music first, then James and Johnny came in and taught us the choreography. They helped us through dance to bring the show to life. They are really good, and hard on us at times because they know when we can do better. I love them so much!

Chad: This show begins and ends with music.

With a few cast changes now and then, do you have rehearsals between or during tour dates?

T.J.: We definitely rehearse before the start of each run to make sure that we tighten up so every audience gets our best.

Shanice: We rehearse before every run! Eli rewrites the show every time. He keeps us on our toes.

Chad: Yes, before each new mount of the show, we always have writing changes and usually a cast member or two, so we rehearse for about 2 weeks.

What’s the most difficult thing for you about touring with a show?

T.J.: The most difficult thing about touring with a show is probably being away from family. However, I’m thankful for the family we’ve been able to build with 44.

Shanice: The only negative thing about touring is being away from my family. I love when we’re in LA because I get to go home after the show, but I also love being on the road because our audiences show us so much love.

Chad: With so much off time, it’s hard to find gigs in between to keep the lights on at home.

I know that T.J. has lost an incredible amount of weight since he started working in the show. Describe how much of a physical workout each performance is for you.

T.J.: I usually burn about 1,900 calories per performance, though it doesn’t feel like a workout because the show is so much fun. It definitely feels good to have shed some weight.

Shanice: I’ve lost weight since we’ve started the show because we’re constantly moving. I love it because I need that cardio, so I’m not complaining.

Chad: It’s incredibly physically, vocally, and energetically taxing. When I wear my smart watch, and I usually end with about 2 miles worth of steps after each show.

Anything else anyone wants to share about the show, friends you’ve made along the way, or what else is going on for you professionally?

Shanice: I didn’t know anyone besides TJ before the show, but I’m so thankful because now I consider the cast my family. I’m constantly on the road singing my own music when we’re not working. I’m about to record a new album and I have a new Christmas movie coming out this year on BET.

Chad: I want to say that we as a cast are so lucky to be under the leadership of Eli and our lead producer Monica. They are loving, generous, and deeply dedicated to the show and its cause.

Thanks so much! I am really looking forward to seeing all of you in 44: The Obama Musical for the fourth time soon!

44 production photos by Bella Marie Adams

* * * * *

Written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, a former Obama campaign organizer, 44: The Obama Musical shares the story of Obama you won't read about in history books - because history books are now banned in most states. Laugh along from start to finish as you get to meet Sarah Palin, Hilary Clinton, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and lots of others from both sides of the political fence.

