Interview: Landen Gonzales and Barry Fritz Portray the Two-Sides of an AMERICAN IDIOT

The Mark Taper Forum re-opened with Green Day’s rock opera American Idiot October 9, 2024 (with previews beginning October 2nd). CTG Artistic Director Snehal Desai will be making his CTG directorial debut working with Deaf West Artistic Director DJ Kurs directing an ensemble of both Deaf and hearing actors, performing simultaneously in American Sign Language and Spoken English. The large cast includes: Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Will Branner, Jerusha Cavazos, Lark Detweiler, Daniel Durant, Kaia T. Fitzgerald, Brady Fritz, Landen Gonzales, Otis Jones IV, Milo Manheim, Josué Martinez, Giovanni Maucere, James Olivas, Patrick Ortiz, Mason Alexander Park, Monika Peña, Mars Storm Rucker, Mia Sempertegui, Angel Theory and Ali Fumiko Whitney. Had a chance to ask Landen and Barry, who both play Tunny, a few questions.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Landen and Barry!

Did you two sit down and compare character notes before getting into rehearsals?

Barry: I had a bit of a late start to the rehearsal process so any time we would compare notes or figure out new moments would be during tech week. I was only a swing up until four days before we performed for our first preview audience.

For instance, there was a moment after running Wake Me Up When September Ends, we walk off the stage and I say to Landen, “Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if I throw your arm around mine to help support your leg?” And he would do the same to me at other moments. We’ve worked so well together, and it’s been such a blast collaborating with Landen.

Landen: It was great to bounce things off each other!

Were there any aspects of Tunny’s character that you two disagreed on?

Landen: "Disagree" is definitely a strong word. I feel like we created a space where we could always have open conversations and grow from them. We didn’t really disagree but took the time to share our different perspectives and cultural backgrounds. Our goal was to blend those ideas and honor everyone’s story. We come from two very different walks of life. The way we shaped Tunny’s character is really a beautiful fusion of both of us, if I do say so myself!

Barry: It’s been a very open and trusting environment so if there were any disagreements they were very short lived. Now, if his answer is different from mine, there’s YOUR answer, Hahaha!

Were there any aspects of Tunny’s character that reminded you of someone you know?

Landen: Not directly, but Tunny reminds me a lot of the men in my family who served in the military. A lot of the men in my family such as my great-grandfather, nephews, and cousins all went into service, and growing up, I watched them take on that role with such pride and responsibility. But as a Deaf person, I was never given the chance to even consider following in their footsteps, as Deaf people aren’t allowed to serve in the military.

That reality hit hard at times because it made me feel excluded from something that was a big part of my family’s identity. So, in a way, playing Tunny allows me to live out a version of what my life could have been like if those doors had been open to me. It’s almost like getting a glimpse of an alternate reality, and it’s been a powerful experience. I see parts of myself in the character, and that’s been deeply meaningful to me.

Barry: I wouldn’t say I specifically like Tunny and related to his character arc. Although, there is a little bit of Tunny in all of us. Rage, uncertainty, adventure, searching for purpose.

Whose rhythms dictate the way Tunny communicates? Landen’s signing or Barry’s speaking?

Landen: In my opinion, we worked really hard to establish the same rhythm. It was important to us that no one person was leading; instead, we wanted to create true harmony between the signing and the speaking. I think it’s less about who’s in the spotlight and more about the connection between Tunny, the signers, and the voices.

The real question is how we, as people communicating in two different languages, can use that connection to bridge both worlds — hearing and Deaf audiences — so everyone feels included and understood. It’s rare to see so many worlds, cultures, and languages come together in one show. We’ve worked hard to showcase each element without letting any of it get lost or having one aspect take over.

Barry: Landen does most of the queueing because he is also receiving a light queue for his next line. There are a few moments where the light may not be visible to him so we share a look to start the next line in a song.

What made the both of you audition for this?

Barry: I’ve been in American Idiot twice before this one here at CTG. When I saw they were doing it here I wanted to be seen for it, but never got the chance… that is until they were looking to hire a swing two weeks after rehearsals started. Got an email from my manager and went in for the audition! Shout out to Rikki Dale Management and Michael Donovan Casting!

Landen: I've always dreamed of being part of Deaf West Theatre. The idea of Deaf people working in an industry that’s so heavily hearing-based seemed almost impossible. Growing up, there were hardly any shows that were accessible, and jobs for Deaf people like me were rare. I didn’t really have anyone to look up to—just my own dreams and aspirations.

When auditions for this opened, I knew I had to go for it. I wanted to seize the opportunity to show that we’re here, and we’re more than capable. I also want to set an example for future Deaf generations, showing them that it’s possible to explore and work in an arts-based field.

Had either of you heard the Green Day album or seen an earlier production of American Idiot?

Landen: I hadn’t listened to the album in its entirety before, but of course, I knew of Green Day — who doesn’t? They’ve got so many iconic hits! As a Deaf person, I can feel the beats in my car, and that’s enough to connect with the music on a deeper level. Plus, I can really relate to the raw emotion and rage the band expresses. Being Deaf, I can’t tell you how often we’re overlooked, and that frustration is something I feel deeply.

I’d only seen clips of the Broadway show online, but even those had me hooked. The energy from the director and production was incredible. And I’ve always appreciated how Green Day breaks away from stereotypes. So, in many ways, this project resonated with me on multiple levels.

Barry: Yes! I had their album (and 21st century breakdown) on repeat when I was younger. I had an iPod nano with strictly Jonas Brothers, Queen, Van Halen and Green Day. I grew up with this music in my veins.

Landen, how is Selah Bleu Gonzales Memorial Fund going?

The Selah Bleu Memorial Fund was created in memory of my older sister, who passed away unexpectedly a little over a year ago. She was DeafPlus, meaning she was Deaf with additional disabilities, and she was a huge part of my life. Our family started this fund to honor her by creating more opportunities for DeafPlus individuals in our community to connect and engage. We’re working to promote social change and give people more chances to enjoy fully accessible events and experiences in American Sign Language. For our first event, we hosted an “Under the Sea” Ball last May, where everyone dressed up in formal attire, enjoyed live music, and even had mermaids in costumes — it was truly magical! So far, we've raised $32,000, and our goal is to reach $100,000 within five years. We're also working on setting up a charitable fund to keep this effort going.

This cause is really close to my heart, and I’ll always be committed to it in my sister’s memory. We welcome donations from anyone — individuals, organizations, corporations, and agencies. Here's the link: http://deafplus.us/selah

What do you now remember of your appearance on The Price Is Right in 2020?

Barry: Ha, ha! Wow, 2020. Seems like forever ago now. It was all pretty surreal. I’ve watched the show for years and to be on it was such a special thing. I have such unique memories watching the show at my grandparents’ house while visiting them in the summer. Theme song playing, Bob Barker, all while pancakes are being made. Such a fun and unique opportunity not a lot of people get to experience! Drew Carrey also LOVED I was going to Belize. He would tell me all the cool things you can do there while on a commercial break.

There’s a one-year time limit as to when you need to take your trips to Memphis and Belise but with COVID locking everyone down has your time limit been extended?

Barry: Fortunately, they were a bit flexible with the dates for those trips because of the lockdown. I took the Belize trip back in October of 2022. I ended up forfeiting the trip to Memphis due to scheduling.

Sooo, what’s in the future for the both of you?

Landen: I can’t reveal anything specific just yet, but I’m definitely excited to keep growing in this industry. This whole process has been incredible, and I’m looking forward to booking another show soon. Plus, I’m planning to head back to college to pursue my degree — lots to look forward to!

Barry: I live here in L.A. so I will continue to perform. Who knows where life will take me, say New York? I’ve been very fortunate to work this year so I will keep learning, growing as a performer and as a person, using connections and keep making new ones. Especially here at CTG and Deaf West I’ve made a lot of new friends, and I hope to work with all these people again in some way or another.

Thank you both again! I look forward to meeting your Tunny.

