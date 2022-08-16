Interview: Katie DeShan's Always Having Fun in THE REVUE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 16, 2022  

Producer/creator Jim Dooley reprises The Revue, his modern musical parody at The Bourbon Room September 17, 2022. In this edition, Rick Batalla takes over the directing reins from Matt Walker with the cast of Katie DeShan, Tiffany Daniels, Isaac Robinson-Smith and Philip McNiven.

I had the chance to throw out a few questions to Katie on her history with The Revue and the Troubies.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Katie!

﻿I caught The Revue when it played at the Colony Theatre in March of this year. Since most of the March cast is reprising their roles at the Bourbon Room, have rehearsals been less frequent since you all know what you been doing?

I'm so glad you were able to see the show at The Colony, we had such a great time mounting it for the first time in that venue. As for rehearsals, we haven't started yet, but the big surprise is that our Bourbon Room iteration is completely new. I don't think we're reprising a single song from our production at The Colony. If I'm wrong, I owe you a drink though... (checks email for which songs we're singing.)

Every performance had a different reaction, which is pretty standard for live theatre. But, the thing about audience reactions to a show like The Revue is their lack of restraint, theatre etiquette flew out the window the minute I hit the stage wearing an inflatable t-rex costume... and in a venue like The Bourbon Room... let's just say we're in for a fun night.

How would you describe The Revue in a three-line pitch?

That one movie you love... it shouldn't be a musical... but what if it was... and what if it was completely ostentatious? This is why I perform and don't produce or market things...

Yes. You should see the excel spreadsheet with all the movie titles and accompanying songs. It's truly overwhelming, but also speaks to the genius that is Jim Dooley.

You were a swing in Disney's Frozen" Live at the Hyperion back in 2017. How many parts did you have to cover?

Three tracks! It was so much fun to come to work each day and have no idea which track(s) I would be doing, who I would be dancing with and what fancy hats/gowns I'd be wearing.

The swings in Frozen performed daily, usually all three tracks in a day if operation was going as planned.

What's the shortest amount of notice you were given before you stepped out on stage?

I had to swing into different tracks mid-show multiple times due to injuries, costume malfunctions, etc. There were also a few contingencies where I would start a number in one track and finish in another. The joy of live theatre am I right?

I recognize some names in The Revue that I've seen in The Troubies. After seeing a number of Troubies' shows, I get the impression that Matt Walker and Rick Batalla are creatively joined at the hip. Any major differences between Rick's direction for The Bourbon Room and Matt's for the Colony Theatre?

When did you become a Troubie?

Little Drummer Bowie in 2016!

Who's your favorite outrageous character you performed as a Troubie?

Aunt Pam from Little Drummer Bowie was born out of Rick Batalla and I being really unprofessional and messing around off stage, and then she became everyone's favorite Christmasy Stepford Wife. (I also realize this means nothing to anyone who didn't see the production, so just picture a Stepford Wife trying to dance to David Bowie Music and you have your answer.)

Do you prefer to command the stage as Katie DeShan? Or as a scripted/unscripted character?

What are you most proud of in being a part of The Imagination Machine?

The Imagination Machine has been part of my life since moving back to Los Angeles in 2014, and it is a completely unique and wonderful program that encourages creative writing for K-6 Students. I'm proud of any program that encourages the arts in education!

What's in the near future for Katie DeShan?

I'm actually a full-time theatre teacher these day! Bringing the arts to life for a younger generation has always been a huge passion of mine. I find that studying the arts in any form allows students (and people in general) to become more empathetic, culturally aware and community oriented.

Thank you again, Katie! I look forward to experiencing your hijinks at The Bourbon Room.

Can't wait to see you there! Thanks for chatting with me today :)

