Interview: Erika Soto Once Again on the A Noise Within Stage in Misalliance

Next up at A Noise Within, George Bernard Shaw’s Misalliance which opened May 12, 2024. Guillermo Cienfuegos directs the cast of: Joshua Bitton, Dan Lin Josey Montana McCoy, Trisha Miller, Riley Shanahan, Erika Soto, Deborah Strang, Frederick Stuart and Peter Van Norden.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Erika!



What aspects of Hypatia attracted you to want to play her?

Hypatia has such a fun journey! I love that she is not at all what she seems. Despite her circumstances, or perhaps because of them, she has a ferocious point of view about the world around her.



If you were to submit Hypatia for a dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

Intelligent, vivacious, adventurous… and, okay, adorable!



What flaws would you definitely omit?

I might not mention that beneath the bouncing curls is a sharp and exacting wit able to trim any man to size. Sorry not sorry!



What would your three-line pitch for Misalliance be?

Strap on your flying goggles, you’re in for a rapid fire whirl of wit, wealth, want, and wickedness. Nothing is what it seems. And everything will surprise you.



The situations Hypatia’s are so outrageous. Do you have any situations of your own you can relate to?

Hypatia breaks her bond with propriety and conventionality in order to, as she says “make a fight for living” — I couldn’t relate more! When everyone thought I was crazy, I sold all of my earthly belongings, gave up my apartment, moved into a tiny home on wheels to travel the country. I think Patsy would approve!



You have done a lot of shows with A Noise Within. Who have you done the most show with?

Deborah Strang! We’ve played mother and daughter many times! We’re hoping to compile a list soon because we may be on to a theatre record!



What originally brought you into the A Noise Within family?

My USC acting professor recommended me to the director of ANW’s production of You Never Can Tell and I was cast as Dolly Clandon. Around the same time I was invited to do a staged reading of Arcadia. Later, I got to reprise the role of Thomasina Coverly when ANW fully produced Arcadia. I feel privileged to have started my work at the theatre with a bang!



Do you have a favorite ANW role that you have done so far?

Honestly, I can’t believe how many amazing opportunities I’ve been given. I had a blast playing Alice in Alice in Wonderland. But I have to say that a role I am deeply proud of is Beatrice is Much Ado About Nothing.



Is there a role you would love to sink your acting chops in?

I swear I’m not just saying this because it’s being produced next season - promise! - but I can’t wait for when the time is right and I get to play Lady Macbeth in Macbeth. I’d love to play Kate in Taming of the Shrew, too! And what I wouldn’t give to do Federico Garcia Lorca’s work on our stage.



Did you always want to be an actress?

Yes. Always. (I also always wanted to be a pop star, but that’s a dream I mostly live out in the shower or during traffic in my car.) Even though acting is my primary passion, I aspire to write; books, tv series, and screenplays. Essentially, I am happiest when I am telling stories. So, I guess you could say I’ve always wanted to be a storyteller.



Whom did you want to emulate when you grew up?

In many ways, my grandmother. She was a strong, determined, powerful, intelligent, passionate woman. She taught me so much. She loved and believed in me with great ferocity. She was always encouraging and supportive; my biggest cheerleader, patron, confidante. I also grew up reading a lot of books and watching a ton of movies. So I remember wanting to be a bookworm brunette in France like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, magical and kind like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, hilarious and witty like anything Sandra Bullock did, intelligent and brave like Hermione in the Harry Potter series, and multi-faceted like Meryl Streep. Oh, and maybe a little badass like Xena Warrior Princess.



Besides Misalliance, what's next in the near future for Erika Soto?

I’m excited for the premiere of the Netflix limited series ERIC. The show is helmed by a female writer, producer, and director! The story is set in 1980s New York - a dream!



Thank you again, Erika! I look forward to meeting your Hypatia

Many thanks!



