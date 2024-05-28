Interview: Director Brian Pirnat On THE TRANSLUCENT FROGS OF QUUUP Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every so often, a new play or musical being done in Los Angeles catches my eye with a big dose of curiosity. Such is the case with the musical The Translucent Frogs of Quuup with Book by Chris Larner and Music by Mark Stevens, produced by Alchemy Theatre Company and directed by Brian Pirnat with music direction by Brigitte Bellavoine at the Westchester Playhouse from June 14-22. Since I had never heard of it, I decided to speak with the director about the musical and his interest in directing it.

Thanks so much Brian, for taking time out of your busy schedule to speak with me.

It’s my pleasure, thank you for this opportunity to talk about the show.

Director Brian Pirnat also portrays Chris Larner in The Translucent Frogs of Quuup. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Are you a native Californian? If not, where did you grow up and when did you relocate here?

I am a native Southern Californian - I was born in Whittier and grew up in La Mirada. I studied theater at Cypress College where I was very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be guided and mentored by their incredibly talented faculty.

Tell me about your work history outside of the world of theatrical entertainment.

Like many actors, I have worked as a waiter for many years, which has allowed me to pursue my passion for theater.

How long have you been involved in the theatre world and what is the first play in which you appeared and/or directed?

I started acting in 2002; the first production I ever performed in was You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at Cypress College in which I played Snoopy. The Translucent Frogs of Quuup is my directorial debut, and I am incredibly thankful to Alchemy Theatre for the opportunity and to be able to work with such amazing actors.

Along with being a director and actor, what else have you done in theatre?

I have worked on many shows as an assistant stage manager and have experience running lighting and sound boards.

Brigitte Bellavoin, music director of The Translucent Frogs of Quuup. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Are you a member of Alchemy Theatre Company, the group producing The Translucent Frogs of Quuup? If not, how did you connect with them?

I am not a member of Alchemy Theatre but have worked with them as an actor on several occasions. The first time was in 2015 when I was cast in the musical Journey to the West, and since then I’ve been part of their productions of Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play (2016) as well as Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (2019).

When did you first discover The Translucent Frogs of Quuup?

Back in 2017, a friend of mine gave me an audio recording of The Translucent Frogs of Quuup because she had a feeling it might be something I’d love and be interested in directing. I had never really considered directing previously, but I instantly fell in love with the musical and knew I had to produce it someday. It deserves to be more well-known to American audiences, and I’m so happy I am finally able to make it happen, and hope you all come out to see this delightful piece of theater!!

Jeff Lowe portrays Anthony Marigold-Bentley in The Translucent Frogs of Quuup. Photo courtesy of the actor.

Why is it called The Translucent Frogs of Quuup?

The story centers around Anthony and Edith’s journey up the Amazon River to follow Anthony’s boyhood dream of discovering the translucent frogs of Quuup!

Is Quuup as real or imaginary place?

In the context of the show, Quuup is a real place that Anthony and Edith will visit and learn many invaluable lessons along the way.

Tell me about the storyline.

In 1922 London, Anthony Marigold-Bentley meets Edith, a very modern woman with forward-thinking ideas. As the two get swept up into a world of romantic ideals, they throw caution to the wind and decide to take a trip of a lifetime up the Amazon River to realize Anthony’s dream of finding the translucent frogs of Quuup with the help of a witty narrator, a pianist, and a canoe. I guarantee there will be lots of laughter as they pursue their ambitions with singing and dancing, merriment and mirth, and a whopping dose of British silliness.

That description reminds me of a well-known British comedy group. Do you agree?

I definitely see aspects of Monty Python as well as shows like A Bit of Fry and Laurie - the humor is so distinctive and British, it’s really such a joy. There’s also elements of Vaudeville that make it unique; I’d say the show has a stiff upper lip but with a cheeky wink to the audience.

Have you always been a fan of both those types of entertainment?

I have always had a love of British comedy as well as early Hollywood acts such as Abbott and Costello, and the Hope and Crosby “Road To'' movies. And the Translucent Frogs of Quuup is really a combination of all those things.

Have you been involved with a previous production of the show?

I have not. The only other productions I know of that have been done in America was in 2014 at The Long Beach Playhouse and then later at The Hollywood Fringe Festival. I first learned of the show from the people in that production.

Why did you decide to direct it now?

Since I was first introduced to the show in 2017, I have been trying to find a producer and theater that would be willing to take a chance on a show that they were unfamiliar with. I was very fortunate this year that both Alchemy Theatre Company and the Westchester Playhouse were able to come together and give me a chance to finally get it on its feet.

Brian Pirnat in the Kentwood Players production of Sunday in the Park with George at the Westchester Playhouse. Photo credit: Shari Barrett

Why did you decide to direct it as a two-week guest production at the Westchester Playhouse?

I have a very good relationship with the Westchester Playhouse after appearing in the productions of Sunday in the Park with George and 9 to 5 the Musical there, and heard that they were interested in starting to rent out the renovated theater. I jumped at the chance and approached them with the idea of renting the space out for the show and was ecstatic when they said yes!

Brian Pirnat (with L-R: Amy Coles, Elizabeth Bouton-Summerer and Alison Boole) in the Kentwood Players production of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Westchester Playhouse. Photo credit: Gloria Ramirez-Plunkett

Who is in the cast and what characters do they play?

I am playing Chris Larner, who is the author of the show and narrates the piece. Jeff Lowe is playing Anthony Marigold-Bentley, Hannah Schill is playing Edith Jenkins, and our musical director Brigitte Bellavoine is playing herself.

Have you worked with any of them before, either as an actor or director?

Jeff and I worked together as actors in High Fidelity the musical, and he’s also directed me in my previous shows with Alchemy Theatre. I’ve seen Hannah perform, and she’s a wonderful actress with razor-sharp comedic timing.

Hannah Schill portrays Edith Jenkins in The Translucent Frogs of Quuup. Photo courtesy of the actor.

Have you worked with your music director Brigitte Bellavoine previously? And if not, how did you connect with her?

This is my first time working with Brigitte, and I am extremely lucky and grateful that she decided to be part of the show! A mutual friend of ours recommended her when I was looking for someone, and I’m so happy they did - she’s such a talented musician and is so fun to work with.

Are there others on your technical team you would like to mention, such as lighting, sound and costume designers? Set designer? Choreographer? Stage manager?

Yes! Shawn Plunkett is our assistant director and scenic designer, Hayley Rametta is our stage manager and costume designer, Angie Barrios is our choreographer, and Michael Thorpe is our lighting designer. We have an incredible and passionate team.

Director Brian Pirnat and Shawn "Lefty" Plunkett, assistant director and scenic designer. Photo credit: Gloria Ramirez-Plunkett.

What’s the theme or lesson you hope audiences will walk away thinking about afterwards?

I want the audience to walk away thinking about how both incredibly short and long life can be. The overarching theme of the play is how life is made up of a billion tiny moments all strung together and how one part of life doesn’t define our lives as a whole - that we continue to grow and evolve as we get older.

With this being a two-week production running weekends June 14-22, is it your hope to have a full production to direct elsewhere?

I would love to be able to do a longer run of this show in the future either at Westchester or at another theater, and hope I get the opportunity to do so.

How are you reaching out to the media and theatre friends about the show?

We are currently putting out posts and videos on social media to publicize our show and get as many eyes on them as possible. Feel free to check them out on Alchemy Theatre’s insta page!

Is there anything else you would like to tell me about yourself or The Translucent Frogs of Quuup?

The Translucent Frogs of Quuup is a unique show that I fell in love with the second I started listening to it in 2017, and I am so happy to finally bring it to an audience. It so brilliantly walks the line of being silly and fun while also thoughtful and intentional, and leaves the audience with a wonderful message we can all relate to as human beings. I have no doubt they will fall in love with the story of Anthony and Edith just like I have.

Thanks so much!

Performances of The Translucent Frogs of Quuup with Book by Chris Larner, Music by Mark Stevens, produced by Alchemy Theatre Company and directed by Brian Pirnat with music direction by Brigitte Bellavoine, will take place Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 22 on Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. Early bird tickets are $25 through June 1; $30 afterwards and at the box office before shows. Tickets at https://alchemytheatrecompany.ticketleap.com/quuup/

Metro Train riders can take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse. Drivers may park free on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry between the Playhouse and the Metro Train station. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

