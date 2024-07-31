Interview: Dani Thompson Invites You to MURDER AFTER HOURS at Her Hollow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next up for The Group Rep, Agatha Christie’s Murder After Hours opening August 2, 2024, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Jules Aaron directs the cast of: Patrick Anthony, Joe Clabby, Roslyn Cohn, John Combs, Jason Culp, Megan Deford, Rebecca Del Sesto, Meghan Lewis, Michael Robb, Dani Thompson, Chris Winfield and Gina Yates. Dani made some time before opening to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Dani!

So, what cosmic forces initially brought you together with Group Rep?

Living near a sweet member, Gina Yates.

What inspired you to recently become a company member?

I had seen several productions and have a friend, Gina Yates, in the company. It

was time to get back to the theatre. My first love.

Did you have to audition for your role of Lady Lucy Angkatell? Or was director Jules Aaron already familiar with your work?

Yes, I auditioned. Jules did not know me.

Which attributes of Lady Lucy Angkatell do you easily identify with?

Born and raised in England. Played several roles I could refer to, instinctively.

She is an amalgamation of many parts I’ve played and Agatha Christie’s unique

touch fleshes out her characters.

What characteristics of Lady Lucy Angkatell were most foreign to you?

Difficult question. Let’s just say that I certainly did not have her background but

with my training, observations and years of studying characters… she gradually

became mine.

If you were listing Lady Lucy Angkatell’s residence, aka The Hollow, for sale, how would you describe it?

Lovely country home in a charming village, just outside London.

5 beds, 5 baths, maids’ quarters, 3 acres of beautiful gardens and roses galore.

Pool for those warm summer days with atrium and terrace.

Who of the Murder After Hours cast or creatives have you worked together with before?

None, unfortunately. But hope to again!

Being raised in British theatre. What was your first impression of American theatre?

I’m not sure that I actually remember my first impression. Just joy at being here. I sunk my teeth into American plays and of course observed the American actor as playing herself as opposed to playing characters. The vulnerability one needs to play oneself, is greater, I think, than playing other people. Easy for me to hide away and become another person. I have more to say about my journey but that is for another time.

What gives you the greatest gratification – sinking your teeth in an incredible theatrical role, fronting a big band, modeling, singing jazz, doing voice-overs?

Theatrical role has to win here.

If financial compensation were not a factor, which field of entertainment would you focus your talents in?

Theatre. Music, I have to sing. It makes me happy. Also, I would love to do more film.

Is there a theatrical role you would still love to tackle?

Mrs. Lovett/ Sweeney Todd comes to mind. Any Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, the classics. Any wonderful parts available.

What’s in the near future for Dani Thompson?

Another delicious role please! Also, I shall be working on a show about two great songwriters, Johnny Mercer and Jimmy van Heusen.

Thank you again, Dani! I look forward to meeting your Lady Lucy Angkatell and visiting your Hollow.

