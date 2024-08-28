Interview: Crystal Starr's Singing for FREEDOM AT THE MOULIN ROUGE: A LAS VEGAS CIVIL RIGHTS STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Following a very successful production of Plenty of Heart, Plenty of Hope at The Wallis, MUSE/IQUE is presenting Freedom at The Moulin Rouge: A Las Vegas Civil Rights Story at The Huntington August 27th and 28th, and at the Skirball Cultural Center September 4th and 5th. MUSE/IQUE’s artistic director Rachael Worby will direct guest vocalists: Kenton Chen, LaVance Colley, Ashley Faatoalia, Jabu Graybeal and Crystal Starr. Crystal found some time to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking time for this interview, Crystal!

How familiar are you with the history of segregation in Las Vegas in the 1950s, which Freedom at The Moulin Rouge covers?

I was unaware about the history of the Moulin Rouge Hotel in Vegas until my first rehearsal when Rachel told the band the story of it. I was aware about the segregated hotels in Vegas.

What cosmic forces initially brought you and Rachael Worby and MUSE/IQUE together?

I had my first performance with Muse/ique last year. I performed in the RESPECT show that featured the music of trail blazing woman artist like Whitney Aretha and Tina. It was a dream come true to perform these song in honor of these amazing women. And what a joy it was to perform it with Muse/ique.

Have you worked with any of the cast or creatives of Freedom before?

I worked with one of the performers, L Young, in his tribute show to Marvin Gaye that is currently on tour. (Note - L. Young is a replacement for LaVance Colley —who is unavailable for the concerts)

Do you know what songs you’ll be singing?

I do. I'm not sure if I'm supposed to reveal them at this time but what I can say is that the repertoire in the show definitely showcases the Moulin Rouge era of Vegas and will definitely bring the house down.

Would you include any songs from Freedom in your own act? Or would they not be a good fit?

Although I do sing jazz, the repertoire wouldn't fit in my show at this time.

Growing up, whose music did you listen to?

I grew up in a Puerto Rican and African American household so I we listened to everything from Salsa to Prince and Madonna. Our home was always filled with music growing up.

When were you introduced to the music of Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., Harry Belafonte, Lena Horne, Judy Garland, Dean Martin or Frank Sinatra?

When I went to college and started studying jazz. I fell in love with these artists and the music. Jazz taught me a lot about musical freedom.

What are you the most proud of Little Voices Nonprofit that you founded in 2011?

I'm most proud that we've served over 1 million children worldwide to this date.

What is in the near future for Crystal Starr?

I have a single out right now called Don't Waste the Night which is doing pretty well. We have over 300,000 views on YouTube and climbing. We are also planning my very first tour which I'm excited for.

Thank you again, Crystal! I look forward to hearing your song stylings in Freedom.

