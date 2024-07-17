Interview: Brandon Victor Dixon's Got PLENTY OF HEART, PLENTY OF HOPE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







MUSE/IQUE presents Plenty Of Heart, Plenty Of Hope at The Wallis beginning July 26, 2024. This concert covers the making of Oklahoma! And the history of the Broadway musical. Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby leads guest performers: Brandon Victor Dixon, direct from Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway; American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and choreographer Herman Cornejo; acclaimed opera mezzo soprano Abi Levis; and the amazing DC6 Singer Collective.

Brandon graciously took time to answer a few of my inquiries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Brandon! What serendipity brought you together with MUSE/IQUE?

When I did NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar, I became friends with the drummer in the band Jamey Tate and he invited me to sing with MUSE/IQUE a few years after that.

Do you know what songs in Plenty of Heart. Plenty of Hope, The Making of Oklahoma! and the Broadway Musical you will be singing?

Yes, I’m doing Beautiful Morning, People Will Say We’re in Love, Home (The Wiz), and Wait For It (Hamilton), to name a few.

You’re a busy man. Aren’t you currently playing Davis in Hell’s Kitchen? What drew you to take part in Plenty of Heart. Plenty of Hope, The Making of Oklahoma! and the Broadway Musical?

I’ve been grateful to perform with MUSE/IQUE for a number of their shows over the last couple of years and I always love the experience of communion Rachel creates between the music and the local community. It’s a pleasure to be back.

Are you taking time off from playing Davis in Hell’s Kitchen to do this show at The Wallis? How is Hell’s Kitchen going for you?

The show is going well and currently my understudies are exercising their wonderful talents and I’ll be back there in a week.

What do you remember about your run Broadway stage as Billy Flynn in Chicago?

I did the role of Billy Flynn in Chicago for eight months in 2022.

Did you get any advice from Berry Gordy Jr. when you originated him in Motown the Musical?

Yes, “direction is more important than speed”.

You’ve worked in television, film and stage, if financial compensation were not a factor which form of entertainment would you focus your creative talents in?

Ask me in five years.

What’s in the near future for Brandon Victor Dixon?

I’ll be releasing some music this year so sign up for my mailing list at BrandonVictorDixon.com

Thank you again, Brandon! I look forward to hearing you at The Wallis.

Thank you.

For tickets for Plenty Of Heart, Plenty Of Hope July 26th, 27th or 28th; Click on the button below:

Comments

