International Holocaust Remembrance Day Event FIVE PIECES OF PAPER Comes To The Matrix Theater

Writer/performer Moti Buchboot will bring his solo show Five Pieces of Paper: Stories My Hungarian Grandmother Refused to Tell Me and Other Family Tales to the Matrix Theater in honor of the international Holocaust Remembrance Day.

January 29th 8pm The Matrix theater

7657 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles , CA 90046 Tickets 20$ www.fivepieces.org

This show was created in response to the 2017 Charlottesville riots at the University of Virginia by Moti Buchboot, an Israeli artist who moved to Los Angeles in the early 90. Moti, a grandson of a Holocaust survivor, reveals lessons learned from his Hungarian grandmother who began her life's journey in a village in Hungary, survived the Holocaust, and eventually settled in a small town in Israel. Told as a personal love narrative, this emotional rollercoaster unfolds through acting, Yiddish song, puppetry, storytelling, and on-stage baking. This spiritual ritual is meant to reveal and heal the trauma of a horrifying past. The show was world premiered for the 2019 Hollywood Fringe theater festival.

Moti Buchboot (writer, director, performer, producer) was featured in the role of Giant Blunderbore in Jack and the Beanstalk, the Panto at Santa Barbara's Lobero Theatre. He has also been seen in Pieces of Eight at the Met Theatre (directed by Martha Gehman). He co-created Dialogos at the Unknown Theater and created and directed Love, Loss, Lust, and a Tango at the Barnsdall Theatre. He toured the world teaching and performing Argentine Tango. He has appeared in national TV commercials as well as on the History Channel, PBS, and MTV. He wrote, directed, and starred in Soul Dance, a short film that made the independent film festival circuit. He is also an author and a photographer. Recent projects include Money, the Musical directed by Michael Pollock at Second City Hollywood and Word, a puppet show directed by Roberto Ferreira at the LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre. He also has two short films in post-production.





