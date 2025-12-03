Inland Pacific Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Begins Performances This Month

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Inland Pacific Ballet will present its annual production of THE NUTCRACKER this holiday season, with four performances at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont (December 13–14) and three performances at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside (December 20–21). The company also welcomes special guest artists in the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, including New York City Ballet principal dancer Mira Nadon, who returns to her IPB roots for the December 20–21 performances.

The production features Tchaikovsky’s score, handcrafted costumes by longtime wardrobe mistress Nina Hickey, more than 80 dancers onstage, and new elements added for 2025. Students from the IPB Academy—62 youth performers ages 6–18—join the professional company across multiple casts at both venues.

“We are proud to present you with this year's Nutcracker as it promises to be one of the most exciting yet, with dazzling new elements, breathtaking choreography, and performances that showcase the exceptional talent nurtured within the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy,” says Zaylin Cano, Executive Director. “Audiences will be inspired by the artistry of notable guest soloists joining Inland Pacific Ballet’s professional company, as well as the energy and joy of the Academy’s young dancers who share the stage.”

Inland Pacific Ballet announces the following guest artists for this year’s performances:

For December 13–14 in Claremont, Lori Hernández—an in-demand guest principal artist with over 1.4 million TikTok followers—dances the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, with City Ballet of San Diego company member Brien Heil as Cavalier.

For December 20–21 in Riverside, former IPB Academy student and current New York City Ballet principal dancer Mira Nadon performs as the Sugar Plum Fairy, joined by fellow NYCB principal Peter Walker as Cavalier. This marks Nadon’s first appearance in the Inland Empire performing the role.

Performance Schedule

Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, Claremont

450 N College Way, Claremont, CA 91711

• Saturday, December 13 & Sunday, December 14: 12 p.m.

• Saturday, December 13 & Sunday, December 14: 4 p.m.

Fox Performing Arts Center, Riverside

3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

• Saturday, December 20 & Sunday, December 21: 2 p.m.

• Saturday, December 20: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $41; senior/child/student/group pricing available

More Information: https://ipballet.org