InHouse Theatre Presents A GLIMMER OF HOPE

The one-night-only, immersive event is taking place on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 7pm PST.

Dec. 9, 2020  

A Glimmer of Hope is a unique, one-night-only, immersive event taking place on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 7pm PST. Tuning in from home, participants will let go of 2020 and explore what is hopeful in the New Year. Each member of the audience will receive a box of unique items, which they will use to participate in a guided, live-streamed candle-carving ritual. By turns funny and moving, this scripted, at-home theatre experience will explore our need for community and self-determination as we start a new chapter in our lives.

Audience requirements: Computer with internet and connection via Zoom. Tickets are $40 per household. A standard rate of $7.40 will be added to cover costs of delivery.

InHouse Theatre

InHouse Theatre is an immersive, site-specific theatre company producing both contemporary and classic work in Los Angeles, CA. We also produce mailing/ epistolary theatre, radio plays, and other unique theatrical experiences for intimate audiences.


