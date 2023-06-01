Immersive Van Gogh Returns to LA for Limited Showings

Its final showings are from June 1 – 11 before Immersive Disney Animation sees its L.A. premiere on June 23.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 3 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 4 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

 Lighthouse Immersive has announced that the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition is returning to Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard) for its final showings from June 1 – 11 before Immersive Disney Animation sees its L.A. premiere on June 23. Immersive Van Gogh has welcomed over 620,000 guests in L.A. since it opened in August of 2021, making it one of the longest-running and best-selling of the 20+ iterations of Immersive Van Gogh at Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America. Tickets for the final showings of Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles are on sale now at www.vangoghla.com.
 
“We are endlessly thankful to our L.A. audiences for their curiosity and enthusiasm for Immersive Van Gogh, and for helping to make Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles one of our most popular venues in North America,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh. “While Immersive Van Gogh is in its final weeks, Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles is not! We have the critically acclaimed Immersive Disney Animation opening in the venue June 23.”
 
In addition to the 6 million visitors who have experienced Immersive Van Gogh across North America, Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles has been visited by a variety of stars and celebrities, including Britney Spears, Jason Sudeikis, Paula Abdul, Sarah Hyland and in a particularly moving display, singer-songwriter Don McLean released a new music video of his classic song “Vincent” in celebration of Van Gogh’s birthday and in conjunction with world bipolar day last year. Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles has also been featured on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with The Stars.”
 
Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of Vincent Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. Designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and featuring music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the production harnesses 119,000 frames of captivating video totaling 148,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, bringing the painter’s masterpieces to life.  Acclaimed Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) created custom interior design elements for the Los Angeles iteration of Immersive Van Gogh.

With approximately 65 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles provides limited on-site parking for patrons. The parking entrance may be accessed on Cahuenga Boulevard. For more information about Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles’ offerings, visit www.vangoghla.com or follow @lighthouseartspacela on Facebook and Instagram
 
Tickets to Immersive Disney Animation Los Angeles are on sale now at
lighthouseimmersive.com/disney




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Cypress College Reveals 23/24 Season Photo
Cypress College Reveals 23/24 Season

Cypress College Theatre Department has announced their upcoming season of shows. Learn more about the lineup here!

Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 H Photo
Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Gia On The Move has announced that a new team of reviewers will be covering the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival as part of a collaboration with the Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative (LAFPI)

Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Photo
Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe

From the team behind the hit comedy revue PAPER CUTS comes another sketch show that's just in time for Father's Day. We all have dads...unless they're missing...or emotionally distant...or we were conceived in a virgin birth. Wait, is society a kind of father if we live in a patriarchy? How about a self-defense instructor? Is Bill Gates my dad? Looks like fatherhood is a lot more complicated than we thought.

BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS Photo
BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Bill & Betty Build a Pyramid, a genre bending pilot co-written by Lisa Jill Anderson and Alex Wroten and directed by Alex Wroten, is an official selection of Dances With Films: LA and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatres on June 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalGia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival
Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood FringeSatiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe
LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena PlayhouseLisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena Playhouse
Merle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Presented by Lobby TheatreMerle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Presented by Lobby Theatre

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cadenza | Sci-fi Thriller
The Hudson Theatres (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Pleases You
Broadwater Studio (6/05-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree
Santa Monica Playhouse (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AN EVENING IN PARIS WITH EDITH PIAF
Lonny Chapman Theatre (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Antaeus (6/16-7/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You