Immersive Van Gogh Returns to LA for Limited Showings

Lighthouse Immersive has announced that the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition is returning to Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard) for its final showings from June 1 – 11 before Immersive Disney Animation sees its L.A. premiere on June 23. Immersive Van Gogh has welcomed over 620,000 guests in L.A. since it opened in August of 2021, making it one of the longest-running and best-selling of the 20+ iterations of Immersive Van Gogh at Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America. Tickets for the final showings of Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles are on sale now at www.vangoghla.com.



“We are endlessly thankful to our L.A. audiences for their curiosity and enthusiasm for Immersive Van Gogh, and for helping to make Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles one of our most popular venues in North America,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh. “While Immersive Van Gogh is in its final weeks, Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles is not! We have the critically acclaimed Immersive Disney Animation opening in the venue June 23.”



In addition to the 6 million visitors who have experienced Immersive Van Gogh across North America, Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles has been visited by a variety of stars and celebrities, including Britney Spears, Jason Sudeikis, Paula Abdul, Sarah Hyland and in a particularly moving display, singer-songwriter Don McLean released a new music video of his classic song “Vincent” in celebration of Van Gogh’s birthday and in conjunction with world bipolar day last year. Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles has also been featured on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with The Stars.”



Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of Vincent Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. Designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and featuring music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the production harnesses 119,000 frames of captivating video totaling 148,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, bringing the painter’s masterpieces to life. Acclaimed Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) created custom interior design elements for the Los Angeles iteration of Immersive Van Gogh.



With approximately 65 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).



Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles provides limited on-site parking for patrons. The parking entrance may be accessed on Cahuenga Boulevard. For more information about Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles’ offerings, visit www.vangoghla.com or follow @lighthouseartspacela on Facebook and Instagram.



Tickets to Immersive Disney Animation Los Angeles are on sale now at

lighthouseimmersive.com/disney