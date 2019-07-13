IT HAPPENED IN L.A. Comes to Theatre West

Theatre West is inaugurating a new series, The Art of Storytelling. Each evening in the series will be comprised of storytelling around a central theme. The theme for the first evening in the series is It Happened in L.A.

The performers and their stories are as follows:

Kathie Barnes. Do I Know Sean? When interrupted lunch plans can make a gal go from being just a gal to almost a celebrity.

Suzanne Collins. Chicken. A woman finds excitement, comfort and despair while shoplifting.

Anne Leyden. Jack Calls Back. The words no mother wants to hear.

Bruce Liberty. The Cookie Miracle in Silverlake. Some folks say, "Life is just a bowl of cherries." Me, I'll have a cookie, please.

Connie Mellors. Equine Foot in Mouth. (Written by Susannah West Cord.) "A horse is a horse, of course, of course!" And a horse will do what a horse is going to do.

Dina Morrone. Mr. Welles. Waiting on Orson Welles and his small dog Kiki was no Hollywood picnic.

Clara Rodriguez. Facing the Ocean. A dried-up woman from a dried-up town takes the plunge in Santa Monica.

Ben Russell. A Mom Named Soda. Young, attractive, 23-year-old Ben decides to date Soda, a 47-year-old single mom with five kids. What could possibly go wrong?

Dina Morrone produces for Theatre West. Her solo show, The Italian in Me, won the 2018 Valley Theatre Award. Her big-cast comedy Moose on the Loose was a hit at Theatre West and was subsequently produced in Canada.

It Happened in L.A. provides a solid evening of entertainment at an audience-friendly price.

It Happened in L.A. An evening of storytelling from the actors and writers of Theatre West. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near Universal City and North Hollywood. Parking is available in a lot across the street (fee charged). Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Admission: $10. Reservations: (323) 851-7977. Online ticketing: www.theatrewest.org





