INCONCEIVABLE Premieres at The Hudson Theatre Next Month

The show is set to run for six performances October 10 – December 12, 2022.

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Hudson Theatre has announced the West Coast Premiere of INCONCEIVABLE, written and performed by multiple award-winner Meirav Zur. An engaging, cheerful, and surprisingly educational production about a rarely discussed and taboo topic...Infertility. The show is set to run for six performances October 10 - December 12, 2022, Monday 8:00pm. Tickets: www.onstage411.com/inconceivable

Inconceivable: The Totally True One-Woman Semi-Fertile Quasi-"Musical" aims to entertain and increase awareness for infertility, through comedy. Awarded "Best Interactive Show" and "Critics' Choice" at the 2018 United Solo Theatre Festival, and invited to return in 2019 as part of the "Best Of" category at the festivals' 10th Anniversary. Based on personal experience and written by the performing actress, Atlanta/Israel native Meirav Zur, everything seen in this comedic solo production is true and resonates with audiences. This is a hilarious and real fertility journey. Those who are "inside" infertility can never truly explain it, and those who are "outside" of infertility can never truly understand it. This show bridges that gap, with many laughs along the way.

One in every eight couples currently trying to conceive in the U.S. struggles with infertility, and rarely anyone openly discusses what this really entails. Statistics are alarmingly similar in most western countries.

Following regular performances across Israel, including at Habima National Theatre, Inconceivable made its U.S. debut in 2018. The show has been receiving consistently positive critic and audience reviews and has been garnering international attention for its fresh take on a still-taboo topic. Zur hopes to materialize one audience member's feedback, "Please take this all over the world, people need to see this!"


