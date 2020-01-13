How to Get the Best Prices for LA Theater With TodayTix

There's always something to see on LA's stages, and if you're always on the hunt to catch the best shows on a budget, you're in luck. Not only do many of LA's most prestigious theater companies offer affordable tickets through programs like Rush, Lottery, and Pay What You Can, many of them make their affordable ticket programs available straight from your phone, so you don't have to beat LA traffic to snag that discount ticket! Check out our guide below on how to get the best prices at some of the most famous venues in LA and Orange County with TodayTix.

1) Enter the digital Lottery for $25 tickets to big and buzzy shows at the Ahmanson Theatre.

You might see downtown LA's 2,000-seat Ahmanson Theatre and think Broadway-sized theater = Broadway prices, but every production at the Ahmanson Theatre offers a digital Lottery that offers daily chances to win $25 tickets through TodayTix. So whether you're dying to see The Book of Mormon or have a celebrity crush on Sting (performing in his original musical The Last Ship this winter), you're sure to see something special if you win.

2) Experience shows at the Mark Taper Forum and the Kirk Douglas Theatre for just $15 through Center Theatre Group's Lottery program.

Building upon the digital Lottery tradition launched at the Ahmanson in 2016, Center Theatre Group's 2019-2020 season introduced the first-ever season-long Lottery for shows at the Mark Taper Forum and the Kirk Douglas Theatre. The program gives you chances to win tickets for just $15 on TodayTix for shows like What The Constitution Means to Me, which comes to LA this winter straight from a hit Broadway run.

3) Snag a $20 ticket to any show at The Pasadena Playhouse.

The Pasadena Playhouse offers a $20 mobile Rush via TodayTix for every performance in their season. It couldn't be easier to snag those tickets -- just buy them straight at 9AM on the morning of the performance, no Rush hour traffic required.

4) Have a grand night on the town with $39 Orchestra and Founders Circle tickets to LA Opera.

There's nothing like a night at the opera, especially when you're in VIP seats. You might think that the affordable seats would be in the nosebleeds, but LA Opera distributes some of their best seats through their $39 mobile Rush program on TodayTix, available starting at 9AM on the morning of each performance. Don't forget to wear your snazziest outfit when you roll up to this lavish experience!

5) Grab those mobile Rush tickets to see shows at the Geffen, South Coast Rep, Musical Theatre West, and East West Players for just $20.

Want to see some of LA and Orange County's best theater and only spend $20 for your seat? It's your lucky day when you get day-of mobile Rush tickets to shows at theater companies and more on TodayTix.

6) Keep an eye out for discount offers.

More than 100 LA theater companies offer discounted seats on TodayTix. Got your eye on an upcoming show, or want to browse and learn what's coming to town next? TodayTix will tell you what's playing and show you the best offer out there on tickets.

Ready to start seeing all the shows (and saving your money)? Check out what's playing on TodayTix now.





