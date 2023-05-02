'Hot Off The Press' at Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Calls For Submissions

Hot Off the Press, a New Solo Works Reading Series, will next be presented by the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. PDT. The readings will be presented virtually via Zoom.

If you have a solo piece in development that has not yet been produced and would like to be considered to present an excerpt of not longer than 15 minutes in duration, please submit an application by Monday, May 15.

Applications are available at https://forms.gle/na4zyGnPdTM13BSn7