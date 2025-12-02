Horror Comedy Film KILLER GRANNIES To Have West Coast Premiere In Los Angeles

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KILLER GRANNIES, the new horror comedy short film, will be having its West Coast Premiere on Monday 12/8 at the Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles. Last month, it had its World Premiere at a film festival in in New York City, winning top film honors. Last week, it had its International premiere at a film festival in India. The film is based on a true story about 2 elderly women who kill homeless men for the insurance money.

Truman is an award-winning filmmaker, who's films have screened at over 700 film festivals around the world. A 40 year veteran in the entertainment business, he recently received his MFA in Theatre at Minnesota State University, and is the Founder of the Holly Weird Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.

The script has been winning several screenplay awards at film festivals worldwide over last 2 years. This latest award from the Shock-a-Go-Go Film Festival marks the beginning of the film's journey worldwide. After the Southern California screening, it's planned to screen in Virginia and Missouri next month.

Truman's real-life Mother Opal Dockery stars in the new short film. A frequent collaborator with Truman, Dockery has been in many of his short films over the years. His first film, the award-winning hit cult short film PHONE SEX GRANDMA, written by and starring Dockery, premiered at the 2006 Slamdance Film Festival, and has screened at over 100 film festivals around the world.

KILLER GRANNIES stars Opal Dockery and Diane Humphrey, and was shot in SW Missouri.

More information about the film can be found on Facebook at the new page: https://www.facebook.com/people/Killer-Grannies/61571219532483/