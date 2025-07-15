Holocaust Museum to Present KLEZMER JAM, Free Outdoor Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Holocaust Museum LA will present the debut of "Klezmer Jam," a vibrant outdoor concert and celebration of klezmer and Yiddish music, dance and culture, Sunday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at the museum.

Noted Klezmer bandleader Gustavo Bulgach and musicians from the Klezmer Arts Institute will play klezmer (Yiddish party music) and popular Yiddish songs that Jewish communities around the world enjoyed before the Holocaust. Celebrating the traditional folk music rooted in Central and Eastern European Ashkenazi Jewish communities, klezmer (often called Jewish Soul Music), combines Roman, Slavic, Ottoman and German influences.

Bulgach has performed at venues around Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, and appeared in the film, "Wedding Crashers."

To keep the party spirit going, dance leaders Brice Bierman and Gilberto Melendez will instruct and lead a group dance.

The event is free but an RSVP is required. For information, visit: https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/yiddish-klezmer-music-jam