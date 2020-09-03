Holocaust Museum Los Angeles Presents Virtual Concert Featuring Cracow Duo

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 13 , at 12 PM.

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles, in partnership with USC Polish Music Center, the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland and the Polish Cultural Institute New York, presents a virtual concert via Facebook Live featuring renowned artists Cracow Duo Sunday, September 13 , at 12 PM. The event , which will include the world premiere of two musical pieces, will be streamed from the Center for Jewish Culture in Krakow's historic Kazimierz Jewish Quarter.

Described by the Strad Magazine as having "an arresting quality to their playing that gives life to music," the Cracow Duo, comprised of childhood friends Jan Kalinowski (cello) and Marek Szlezer (piano), has toured throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America. The pair has performed at notable venues Carnegie Hall in New York City, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Salle Cortot in Paris, St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London and Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Kalinowski and Szlezer share a special commitment to music written by rarely performed Polish composers as well as works by contemporary Polish and foreign composers written specially for them.

The program will include works by Roman Ryterband, who fled Poland in 1939 and later settled in Palm Springs, and Jewish French-Polish composer Alexandre Tansman, who fled Europe for Los Angeles in 1941 and resumed his career in France after the war. The duo will also perform the world premiere of Jarosław Płonka's "Elegy" and the world premiere of Aaron Alter's "Theme and Variations on Lo Lanu Ha-Shem."

A $10 donation is suggested and a link will be provided upon registration. For more information visit https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/cracow-duo-live-from-krakows-jewish-quarter

