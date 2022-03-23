Holocaust Museum LA Presents Acclaimed Classical Artists Cracow Duo

Holocaust Museum LA, in partnership with USC Polish Music Center and supported by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland, presents a live concert featuring renowned artists Cracow Duo on Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m.

Described by the Strad Magazine as having "an arresting quality to their playing that gives life to music," the Cracow Duo, comprised of childhood friends Jan Kalinowski (cello) and Marek Szlezer (piano), has toured throughout Europe, Asia, and North and South America. The pair has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall in New York City, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Salle Cortot in Paris, St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London and The Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Kalinowski and Szlezer share a special commitment to music written by rarely performed Polish composers as well as works by contemporary Polish and foreign composers written specially for them.

The program at the museum will feature works by Polish-Jewish Composers.

For more information and to register, visit https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/in-concert-the-cracow-duo.