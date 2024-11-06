Hollywood Music In Media Awards Announce 2024 Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hollywood Music in Media Awards has announced the 2024 nominees for scores and songs in film and other visual media categories.

The 15th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will be held on November 20, 2024 at The Avalon in Hollywood, CA. The HMMA honors composers, songwriters, and music supervisors around the world for their contributions over the previous year in music for film, TV, video games, and more. Nominations highlights include:

EMILIA PÉREZ received 5 HMMA nominations; BLITZ received 3 HMMA nominations; THE WILD ROBOT, MOANA 2, and WICKED each received 2 HMMA nominations

Song Nominees Include: Elton John and Brandi Carlile; Diane Warren; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear; Pharrell Williams; Miley Cyrus; Taura Stinson, A.R. Rahman; Savan Kotecha; Shane McAnally; Kristen Wiig; Linda Perry, among others.

Song - Onscreen Performance Nominees Include: Zoe Saldana, Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie

HMMA nominated composers and songwriters include: Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard; Nicholas Britell, Steve McQueen, and Taura Stinson; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Luca Guadagnino; Jon Batiste, Volker Bertelmann, Kris Bowers, John Debney, Michael Giacchino, Tom Holkenborg, Alberto Iglesias, John Powell, A.R. Rahman, Rob Simonsen, Hans Zimmer, among others.

This year, the HMMAs will honor legendary lyricist Bernie Taupin with the prestigious Outstanding Career Achievement Award.

Several of the nominated HMMA songs will be performed live during the HMMA awards ceremonies on Nov. 20.

Tickets are available now at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/2024hmmawards/1419072

2024 HMMA NOMINATIONS - FILM MUSIC LISTING

(FOR THE COMPLETE LIST, VISIT: https://www.hmmawards.com/2024-hmma-nominations/

SONG - FEATURE FILM

"Winter Coat" from BLITZ - Written by Nicholas Britell, Taura Stinson, and Steve McQueen. Performed by Saoirse Ronan.

"Compress/Repress" from CHALLENGERS - Written by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Luca Guadagnino. Performed by Mariqueen Maandig Reznor.

"El Mal" from EMILIA PÉREZ - Written by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard. Performed by Zoe Saldana.

"Mi Camino" from EMILIA PÉREZ - Written by Clément Ducol and Camille. Performed by Selena Gomez and Édgar Ramírez.

"Forbidden Road" from BETTER MAN - Written and performed by Robbie Williams.

"Periyone" from THE GOAT LIFE - Written by A.R. Rahman and Rafiq Ahamed. Performed by Jithin Raj.

"The Idea of You" from THE IDEA OF YOU - Written by Savan Kotecha, Albin Nedler and Carl Falk. Performed by Galitzine and Anne-Marie.

"The Journey" from THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT - Written by Diane Warren. Performed by H.E.R.

"Out of Oklahoma" from TWISTERS - Written by Luke Dick, Shane McAnally, and Lainey Wilson. Performed by Lainey Wilson.

SONG - ANIMATED FILM

"Double Life" from DESPICABLE ME 4 - Written and performed by Pharrell Williams.

"Beyond" from MOANA 2 - Written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Performed by Auli'i Cravalho.

"Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" from MOANA 2 - Written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Performed by Dwayne Johnson.

"Kiss the Sky" from THE WILD ROBOT - Written by Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson. Performed by Maren Morris.

"Just As You Are" from THELMA THE UNICORN - Written by Taura Stinson, Darien Dorsey, and Brittany Howard. Performed by Brittany Howard.

SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Pain Has A Purpose" from AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS - Written by Cindy Morgan and Jonathan Kingham. Performed by Rachael Lampa.

"Never Too Late" from ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE - Written by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt. Performed by Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

"Mis Cuatro Letras" from NIGHT IS NOT ETERNAL - Written and performed by San Miguel Pérez and Chad Cannon.

"Piece by Piece" from PIECE BY PIECE - Written by Pharrell Williams. Performed by Pharrell Williams, and Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers.

"Growing Up Is For Losers" from RED HERRING - Written and performed by Xav Clarke.

"Harper and Will Go West" from WILL & HARPER - Written by Sean Douglas, Kristen Wiig, and Josh Greenbaum. Performed by Kristen Wiig.

SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM

"Wi Sabi Wi" from AFRICAN GIANTS - Written by Justin Schornstein. Performed by Malik Mayne, Patrick Dillon Curry, and Justin Schornstein.

"City of Dreams" from CITY OF DREAMS - Written by Linda Perry. Performed by Luis Fonsi.

"Hold On To The Dream" from KA WHAWHAI TONU - STRUGGLE WITHOUT END. Written by Arli Liberman and Tiki Taane. Performed by Arli Liberman, Tiki Taane, and Louis Baker.

"Right Where He Ought To Be" from KIM KAHANA: THE MAN WHO CHANGED HOLLYWOOD - Written by Richard Lynch and Kenny Day. Performed by Richard Lynch.

"The Creatures of Nature" from SASQUATCH SUNSET - Written by Toto Miranda, Yvonne Lambert and Josh Lambert. Performed by Riley Keough.

"Beautiful That Way" from THE LAST SHOWGIRL - Written by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Miley Cyrus.

SONG - ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE

Cynthia Erivo - "Defying Gravity" from WICKED

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie - "The Idea of You" from THE IDEA OF YOU

Saoirse Ronan - "Winter Coat" from BLITZ

Timothée Chalamet - "Blowin' in the Wind" from A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Zoe Saldana - "El Mal" from EMILIA PÉREZ

SCORE - SCI-FI/FANTASY

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - Rob Simonsen

DUNE: PART TWO - Hans Zimmer

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Tom Holkenborg

IF - Michael Giacchino

RED ONE - Henry Jackman

SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

GIRL YOU KNOW IT'S TRUE - Segun Akinola

KA WHAWHAI TONU- STRUGGLE WITHOUT END - Arli Liberman, Tiki Taane

MONGRELS - Hao-Ting Shih, Tae-Young Yu

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG - Karzan Mahmood

THE SHADOW OF THE SUN - Sandro Morales-Santoro

THE GOAT LIFE - A.R. Rahman

SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM

AFRICAN GIANTS - Justin Schornstein

IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS - Diego Baldenweg

SASQUATCH SUNSET - The Octopus Project

SEPTEMBER 5 - Lorenz Dangel

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR - Alberto Iglesias

THELMA - Nick Chuba

SCORE - FEATURE FILM

BLITZ - Hans Zimmer

CHALLENGERS - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

CONCLAVE - Volker Bertelmann

EMILIA PÉREZ - Clément Ducol and Camille

GLADIATOR II - Harry Gregson-Williams

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA - CHAPTER 1 - John Debney

SATURDAY NIGHT - Jon Batiste

THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT - Aaron Zigman

SCORE - HORROR FILM

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE - Alexis Grapsas

HERE AFTER - Fabrizio Mancinelli

LONGLEGS - Zilgi

NOSFERATU - Robin Carolan

SPEAK NO EVIL - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

THE SUBSTANCE - Raffertie

SCORE - ANIMATED FILM

DRAGONKEEPER - Arturo Cardelús

OUT 2 - Andrea Datzman

THAT CHRISTMAS - John Powell

THE WILD ROBOT - Kris Bowers

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL - Lorne Balfe and Julian Nott

SCORE - DOCUMENTARY

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: WOMAN IN CHARGE - Allyson Newman

ENDURANCE - Daniel Pemberton

FRIDA - Víctor Hernández Stumpfhauser

JIM HENSON IDEA MAN - David Fleming

OCTOBER H8TE - Sharon Farber

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY - Ilan Eshkeri

THE DONN OF TIKI - Holly Amber Church

WILL & HARPER - Nathan Halpern

MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

BACK TO BLACK

BETTER MAN

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM

ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE

I AM: CELINE DION

MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS

ONE TO ONE: JOHN AND YOKO

PIECE BY PIECE

THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP

MUSIC SUPERVISION - FILM

Dave Jordan - DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Frankie Pine - THE IDEA OF YOU

LaMarcus Miller and Livy Rodriguez-Behar - JIM HENSON IDEA MAN

Steven Gizicki - A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Rachel Levy - TWISTERS

Susan Jacobs and Jackie Mulhearn - OUT OF MY MIND

About Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA)

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards is the premier awards organization honoring original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the world including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programs. It is considered the bellwether for upcoming nominations, and for award winners of the Golden Globes, Academy Awards, GRAMMYs, and Emmys held later in the season. The annual HMMA ceremonies also feature music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, and awards presentations to composers, songwriters, and artists. Past HMMA winners who have gone on to win Oscars include Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for No Time to Die; Hans Zimmer for Dune; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for Soul; Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker; Ludwig Goransson for Black Panther; Alexandre Desplat for Shape of Water; songs from Judas & the Black Messiah, La La Land, and A Star is Born, among others.

For awards consideration, score entries submit up to 15-minutes of score to picture as it appears in the visual media project. Several films were only available to see in the context of the scenes provided. The HMMA voting committees consist of prominent journalists, and voters of other prestigious entertainment awards, such as the Academy Awards, GRAMMYs, Golden Globes, and Emmys.

