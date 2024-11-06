Hollywood Music In Media Awards Announce 2024 Nominations

The 15th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will be held on November 20, 2024 at The Avalon in Hollywood.
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards has announced the 2024 nominees for scores and songs in film and other visual media categories.
The 15th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will be held on November 20, 2024 at The Avalon in Hollywood, CA. The HMMA honors composers, songwriters, and music supervisors around the world for their contributions over the previous year in music for film, TV, video games, and more. Nominations highlights include:
EMILIA PÉREZ received 5 HMMA nominations; BLITZ received 3 HMMA nominations; THE WILD ROBOT, MOANA 2, and WICKED each received 2 HMMA nominations
Song Nominees Include: Elton John and Brandi Carlile; Diane Warren; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear; Pharrell Williams; Miley Cyrus; Taura Stinson, A.R. Rahman; Savan Kotecha; Shane McAnally; Kristen Wiig; Linda Perry, among others.
Song - Onscreen Performance Nominees Include: Zoe Saldana, Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie
This year, the HMMAs will honor legendary lyricist Bernie Taupin with the prestigious Outstanding Career Achievement Award.
Several of the nominated HMMA songs will be performed live during the HMMA awards ceremonies on Nov. 20.
Tickets are available now at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/2024hmmawards/1419072
(FOR THE COMPLETE LIST, VISIT: https://www.hmmawards.com/2024-hmma-nominations/
"Winter Coat" from BLITZ - Written by Nicholas Britell, Taura Stinson, and Steve McQueen. Performed by Saoirse Ronan.
"Compress/Repress" from CHALLENGERS - Written by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Luca Guadagnino. Performed by Mariqueen Maandig Reznor.
"El Mal" from EMILIA PÉREZ - Written by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard. Performed by Zoe Saldana.
"Mi Camino" from EMILIA PÉREZ - Written by Clément Ducol and Camille. Performed by Selena Gomez and Édgar Ramírez.
"Forbidden Road" from BETTER MAN - Written and performed by Robbie Williams.
"Periyone" from THE GOAT LIFE - Written by A.R. Rahman and Rafiq Ahamed. Performed by Jithin Raj.
"The Idea of You" from THE IDEA OF YOU - Written by Savan Kotecha, Albin Nedler and Carl Falk. Performed by Galitzine and Anne-Marie.
"The Journey" from THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT - Written by Diane Warren. Performed by H.E.R.
"Out of Oklahoma" from TWISTERS - Written by Luke Dick, Shane McAnally, and Lainey Wilson. Performed by Lainey Wilson.
"Double Life" from DESPICABLE ME 4 - Written and performed by Pharrell Williams.
"Beyond" from MOANA 2 - Written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Performed by Auli'i Cravalho.
"Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" from MOANA 2 - Written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Performed by Dwayne Johnson.
"Kiss the Sky" from THE WILD ROBOT - Written by Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson. Performed by Maren Morris.
"Just As You Are" from THELMA THE UNICORN - Written by Taura Stinson, Darien Dorsey, and Brittany Howard. Performed by Brittany Howard.
"Pain Has A Purpose" from AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS - Written by Cindy Morgan and Jonathan Kingham. Performed by Rachael Lampa.
"Never Too Late" from ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE - Written by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt. Performed by Elton John and Brandi Carlile.
"Mis Cuatro Letras" from NIGHT IS NOT ETERNAL - Written and performed by San Miguel Pérez and Chad Cannon.
"Piece by Piece" from PIECE BY PIECE - Written by Pharrell Williams. Performed by Pharrell Williams, and Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers.
"Growing Up Is For Losers" from RED HERRING - Written and performed by Xav Clarke.
"Harper and Will Go West" from WILL & HARPER - Written by Sean Douglas, Kristen Wiig, and Josh Greenbaum. Performed by Kristen Wiig.
"Wi Sabi Wi" from AFRICAN GIANTS - Written by Justin Schornstein. Performed by Malik Mayne, Patrick Dillon Curry, and Justin Schornstein.
"City of Dreams" from CITY OF DREAMS - Written by Linda Perry. Performed by Luis Fonsi.
"Hold On To The Dream" from KA WHAWHAI TONU - STRUGGLE WITHOUT END. Written by Arli Liberman and Tiki Taane. Performed by Arli Liberman, Tiki Taane, and Louis Baker.
"Right Where He Ought To Be" from KIM KAHANA: THE MAN WHO CHANGED HOLLYWOOD - Written by Richard Lynch and Kenny Day. Performed by Richard Lynch.
"The Creatures of Nature" from SASQUATCH SUNSET - Written by Toto Miranda, Yvonne Lambert and Josh Lambert. Performed by Riley Keough.
"Beautiful That Way" from THE LAST SHOWGIRL - Written by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Miley Cyrus.
Cynthia Erivo - "Defying Gravity" from WICKED
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie - "The Idea of You" from THE IDEA OF YOU
Saoirse Ronan - "Winter Coat" from BLITZ
Timothée Chalamet - "Blowin' in the Wind" from A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Zoe Saldana - "El Mal" from EMILIA PÉREZ
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - Rob Simonsen
DUNE: PART TWO - Hans Zimmer
FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Tom Holkenborg
IF - Michael Giacchino
RED ONE - Henry Jackman
GIRL YOU KNOW IT'S TRUE - Segun Akinola
KA WHAWHAI TONU- STRUGGLE WITHOUT END - Arli Liberman, Tiki Taane
MONGRELS - Hao-Ting Shih, Tae-Young Yu
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG - Karzan Mahmood
THE SHADOW OF THE SUN - Sandro Morales-Santoro
THE GOAT LIFE - A.R. Rahman
AFRICAN GIANTS - Justin Schornstein
IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS - Diego Baldenweg
SASQUATCH SUNSET - The Octopus Project
SEPTEMBER 5 - Lorenz Dangel
THE ROOM NEXT DOOR - Alberto Iglesias
THELMA - Nick Chuba
BLITZ - Hans Zimmer
CHALLENGERS - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
CONCLAVE - Volker Bertelmann
EMILIA PÉREZ - Clément Ducol and Camille
GLADIATOR II - Harry Gregson-Williams
HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA - CHAPTER 1 - John Debney
SATURDAY NIGHT - Jon Batiste
THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT - Aaron Zigman
A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE - Alexis Grapsas
HERE AFTER - Fabrizio Mancinelli
LONGLEGS - Zilgi
NOSFERATU - Robin Carolan
SPEAK NO EVIL - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
THE SUBSTANCE - Raffertie
DRAGONKEEPER - Arturo Cardelús
OUT 2 - Andrea Datzman
THAT CHRISTMAS - John Powell
THE WILD ROBOT - Kris Bowers
WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL - Lorne Balfe and Julian Nott
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: WOMAN IN CHARGE - Allyson Newman
ENDURANCE - Daniel Pemberton
FRIDA - Víctor Hernández Stumpfhauser
JIM HENSON IDEA MAN - David Fleming
OCTOBER H8TE - Sharon Farber
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY - Ilan Eshkeri
THE DONN OF TIKI - Holly Amber Church
WILL & HARPER - Nathan Halpern
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
BACK TO BLACK
BETTER MAN
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
WICKED
ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE
I AM: CELINE DION
MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS
ONE TO ONE: JOHN AND YOKO
PIECE BY PIECE
THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP
Dave Jordan - DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Frankie Pine - THE IDEA OF YOU
LaMarcus Miller and Livy Rodriguez-Behar - JIM HENSON IDEA MAN
Steven Gizicki - A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Rachel Levy - TWISTERS
Susan Jacobs and Jackie Mulhearn - OUT OF MY MIND
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards is the premier awards organization honoring original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the world including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programs. It is considered the bellwether for upcoming nominations, and for award winners of the Golden Globes, Academy Awards, GRAMMYs, and Emmys held later in the season. The annual HMMA ceremonies also feature music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, and awards presentations to composers, songwriters, and artists. Past HMMA winners who have gone on to win Oscars include Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for No Time to Die; Hans Zimmer for Dune; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for Soul; Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker; Ludwig Goransson for Black Panther; Alexandre Desplat for Shape of Water; songs from Judas & the Black Messiah, La La Land, and A Star is Born, among others.
For awards consideration, score entries submit up to 15-minutes of score to picture as it appears in the visual media project. Several films were only available to see in the context of the scenes provided. The HMMA voting committees consist of prominent journalists, and voters of other prestigious entertainment awards, such as the Academy Awards, GRAMMYs, Golden Globes, and Emmys.
Videos