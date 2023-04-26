Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Truth Or Consequences: Never Ending Story

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) announces "Never Ending Story", the second in our 2023 Truth or Consequences curated series of transdisciplinary salons at the historic Bendix Building in Downtown Los Angeles. Truth or Consequences: Never Ending Story is an evening of live music, performance, and audience discussion that will take place on May 7, 2023 from 6-9pm throughout HDD's Bendix Building offices inside, outside, throughout the stairwell and on the rooftop.

The performances will feature original work from artists Heidi Duckler, Raymond Ejiofor, DaEun Jung, and Ok Nico. Audience members will move through the 10th and 11th floors of the Bendix Building to experience new works across different artistic mediums based on the writer, Clarice Lispector's game "the never ending story". This game is about the art making process of telling stories, and unlike "once upon a time" these stories are based on human feelings that never end. The game includes YOU! So come on Sunday and play with us!

Vegetable forward food, drinks, and fun vibes will be provided throughout the evening!