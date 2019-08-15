Heidi Duckler Dance Presents STAY AWAKE

Heidi Duckler Dance's (HDD) new work Stay Awake, is a part of HDD's MoveWell@MLK artist residency, and takes place on Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 pm at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, Lot A.

In 2018 HDD received the distinction of becoming the first LA dance company to be awarded an NEA Our Town grant towards the development and implementation of MoveWell@MLK a two-year creative place-keeping project that is taking place on the Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital Campus in Willowbrook, CA. This project will continue through 2021 thanks to the support of the California Arts Council. Heidi Duckler Dance is one of 40 grantees chosen for their Creative California Communities program and will continue the partnership with the office of LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and other local community-based organizations to expand MoveWell@MLK to public spaces in and around the MLK Medical Campus.

Stay Awake is a cross-disciplinary work created on site at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. Choreographed and directed by Heidi Duckler, this new work is inspired by the ecosystems of the new hospital and explores how human interactions influence our health and our community. Choreographed and directed by Heidi Duckler, Stay Awake features HDD company dancers Raymond Ejiorfor, Tess Hewlett, Lenin Fernandez, Roberto Lambaren, Lily Ontiveros, Ryan Walker Page, Rafael Quintas, Jasmine Rafael, Alyse Rockett, Carissa Songhorian, Himerria Wortham, and Luke Zender. NewYork-based experimental percussionist and composer Jessie Cox,will perform an original composition written forthis premiere. Large Shiva, a Los Angeles-based improvisational orchestra directed by Justin Bardales, will also perform live for this new work.

This performance is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the California Arts Council, a state agency. Learn more at www.arts.ca.go. Tickets: Free Admission, RSVP required. RSVP at: hdd_stayawake.eventbrite.com.





