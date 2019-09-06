Heidi Duckler Dance Presents MOVE ME

Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents a portable site-specific performance, Move Me, on Tuesday, September 17th at 2 pm at the Center for Early Education, 563 N. Alfred St., West Hollywood, CA 90048.

Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler, premieres a new work titled, Move Me, which kicks off a series of performances and educational residencies across Southern California that will continue through 2020. Move Me features HDD dancers Nicole Flores, Rafael Quintas, and Alyse Rockett who will take the audience on an ecstatic ride along through the dancers' personal journeys and their relationship with one another. This new work focuses on mobility, physically and emotionally, and invites the audience to explore how art has the power to encourage our societal mobility to achieve social and economic equality for all.

This program is presented with the support of the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division.

Tickets: Free Admission

RSVP at: hdd_moveme.eventbrite.com





