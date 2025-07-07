HOLY HELL! Premieres This Month

 tracking pixel
Performances run July 14-16.

HOLY HELL!, a clever new musical by composer Robert Intriligator, will premiere this July as part of When One Door Closes: Five Short Musicals About Reinvention, presented by New Musicals Inc. as part of its celebrated 15-Minute Musicals program.

Featuring music by Robert Intriligator, book by Emily Beaver, and lyrics by Teresa Bernadette, HOLY HELL! is a sharp, fast, and funny new work about Brad — a snarky young guy who dies, goes to Heaven… and finds it’s his own personal Hell. (Think: The Good Place meets The Book of Mormon — but bite-sized.) 

Performances are scheduled for Monday, July 14 (Sold Out), Tuesday, July 15 (Sold Out) with an ADDED PERFORMANCE Wednesday, July 16th at 8:00 PM at the Broadwater Mainstage in Hollywood.

Directed by John Coppola, with musical direction by Ron Barnett and stage management by Kim Iosue, the production features a stellar cast: Elise Dewsberry, Jack Little, Lia Peros, and Ryland Shelton.




