HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Holiday in the Hills brings its holiday cheer to Historic Folsom for the 17th year.

Holiday in the Hills is by Mike Jimena & Connie Mockenhaupt, directed by Connie Mockenhaupt & Mike Jimena, with Musical Direction & Choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt, and features Accompanist John Wilder.

This musical takes place in the late 1880's right here on Sutter Street where the residents of the town and surrounding areas have gotten together to celebrate the Holidays. A lot of research went into the people and places that were here in the late 1800's, give or take a year or two, and everyone you see was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year. Come see a show guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit or your money back. One of the most enjoyable shows of the year with dynamic characters, dancing, music and skits!

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





