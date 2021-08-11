Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEROES AND VILLAINS Moves Outdoors and Opens Next Week

pixeltracker

Performances run August 20, 21 and 22, 2021, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

Aug. 11, 2021  

HEROES AND VILLAINS Moves Outdoors and Opens Next Week

For the August entry in its Cabaret Series, Ophelia's Jump Productions presents Heroes and Villains. As the title implies, this is an evening of songs celebrating both the paragons of goodness and the dastardly doers of evil, as they've appeared to us in our favorite musicals of Broadway and Hollywood.

Caitlin Lopez directs the cast of vocally gifted performers. The evening is presented by Ophelia's Jump Productions, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Some of the material presented contains mature themes. Although the show is for general audiences, parental discretion is advised.

Seating is limited. Because of current conditions in Southern California, there will be socially distanced seating outdoors on the Ophelia's Jump expansive patio. Covid safety protocols in effect on opening date will be observed. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.

Heroes and Villains, At Ophelia's Jump Productions, 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland, CA 91786. August 20, 21 and 22, 2021, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 at http://opheliasjump.org

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Information: (909) 734-6565.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Betsy Struxness Photo
Betsy Struxness
Kyle Taylor Parker Photo
Kyle Taylor Parker
Ben Cameron Photo
Ben Cameron

More Hot Stories For You

  • Madeleine Peyroux And Paula Cole to Perform at Kauffman Center This September
  • Opera Kansas Announces World Premiere Of STAGGERWING At Kansas Aviation Museum
  • Two Performances Added To Kauffman Center Presents Fall 2021 Calendar
  • VIDEO: Catch a Sneak Peek of MATILDA at TheatreSquared