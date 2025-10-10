HEISENBERG By Simon Stephens Opens In November At Skylight Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heisenberg, the acclaimed play by Simon Stephens, will be presented at Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz from November 20 to December 21, 2025. Directed by Cameron Watson, this intimate two-hander stars Paul Eiding as Alex and Juls Hoover as Georgie in a tender, surprising exploration of connection, chance, and the ways people alter each other’s paths.

At its core, Heisenberg is a love story between two people who have long relinquished the possibility of truly being known. Through shared space, time, and conversation, Georgie and Alex begin to disrupt the stasis that defines their lives. Their relationship becomes a living experiment in uncertainty—each encounter reshaping their trajectories in unexpected, transformative ways.

The creative journey toward this production began more than a year and a half ago, with Eiding and Hoover deeply exploring Stephens’ characters before Watson and his creative team joined the project. The partnership has evolved into a full-scale staging at Skylight Theatre, where contracts were signed this August and preparations are now underway for the November opening.

In the words of playwright Simon Stephens, “I tried to tell a story that dramatized the way that paradox played out in humanity. I have always been, and remain, astonished by the remarkable, sad, frightening, beautiful things human beings can do to each other. More than in many plays that I have written, Georgie and Alex are characters who surprise me. I wrote them often not knowing what they were going to say next. That spirit still defines them.”

Tickets are available at bravespaceproductions.ludus.com. Supporters can also join the production team through the Kickstarter campaign at kickstarter.com/projects/heisenberg-tup/heisenberg-by-simon-stephens-directed-by-cameron-watson.

