HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD & More Lead Los Angeles's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for April 2025.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Pantages Theatre - February 13, 2025 through June 22, 2025

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

The Princess and the Frog

Theatre West - February 15, 2025 through June 07, 2025

There’s plenty of laughs, adventure, songs, and interactive fun in this play. The Princess and the Frog is the classic musical story of a prince who cares only about himself. He learns a lesson when a fairy turns him into a frog. He’ll only become a prince again when a princess kisses him when he does a good deed.

Life of Pi

Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre - March 06, 2025 through June 01, 2025

Winner of three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi is an unforgettable, epic tale of adventure and “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal). Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel (over 15 million copies sold) is a worldwide phenomenon and opened to critical acclaim on Broadway and the West End and is now captivating audiences around the globe. With its larger-than-life journey of faith, hope and perseverance, Life of Pi speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class, innovative puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, the Broadway and West End sensation Life of Pi creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

Into The Woods

Musical Theatre West - March 28, 2025 through April 13, 2025

Journey into the enchanting world of fairy tales as they collide in the Tony Award-winning Into the Woods, written by legendary musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim. This bewitching tale follows familiar characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame) as they venture into the mysterious woods to fulfill their deepest wishes. But as their desires intertwine, consequences unfold in unexpected ways as the characters explore the complexities of wishes and the responsibility of storytelling.

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell

La Mirada Theatre - April 12, 2025 through April 12, 2025

He was dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times. Acclaimed for his powerful baritone voice and commanding stage presence, Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell performs musical selections from a prolific four-decade career in leading Broadway roles, films and live concerts.

He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along. In 2016 he was awarded his second Tony Award, the prestigious Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his Charitable work with The Actors Fund. That same year Stokes was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

