HANSEL AND GRETEL Opens February 18 At Theatre West

Hansel and Gretel is Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical retelling of the famous fairy tale. The popular musical about the brother and sister who leave home and follow bread crumbs through the theatre, meet a funny witch, a wacky bird, have all kinds of adventures and along the way learn that no matter what trouble you are in, it's never a good idea to run away. It's a happy, fun show, inspired by the beloved story from the Brothers Grimm.

Book by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Music and lyrics by Hope and Laurence Juber. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Produced by Barbara Mallory. A Storybook Theatre musical. Storybook Theatre is a program of Theatre West.

Hansel and Gretel. A musical for children and their families. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is close to Universal City and North Hollywood. There is parking in a privately-operated lot across the street (fee charged). February 18- June 3, 2023. Saturdays at 1 p.m. All seats $15. Reservations: (323) 851-7977. Online ticketing: www.theatrewest.org

The performance on March 18 will be ASL (American Sign Language) interpreted.

Special accommodations for birthday parties and school field trips can be made at (323) 851-4839.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our season continues with Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in April 2023 and our New Works Play Festival through the Spring. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks.