HAMILTON's Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to The Carpenter Center

Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry will inspire audiences with her optimism, energy, and magnificent voice on Saturday, April 26 at 8 p.m. at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach. Goldsberry performs soulful renditions of American Songbook hits and beloved Broadway classics, including favorites from the international phenomenon Hamilton. The concert kicks off with a rare treat—an opening duet with Center namesake Richard Carpenter to the Carpenters' classic “Rainy Days and Mondays.”

Joined by a sensational band and a trio of exceptional backup singers, Renée Elise Goldsberry fills the theater with hope and love as she shares unforgettable melodies first performed by legends including Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Simon & Garfunkel, and more, along with a must-see gospel medley filled with rousing energy. Goldsberry's performances have been described as spiritual revivals, blending her high-energy star-power with a captivating warmth.

Renée Elise Goldsberry gained fame for her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, earning a Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk Award. In addition to her role on Tina Fey's Emmy-nominated series Girls5eva, Goldsberry has appeared in The Good Wife and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. A Broadway veteran, she has appeared in Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King, and Dreamgirls. Renée's appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People.

Comments