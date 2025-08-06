HAMILTON to be Screened At The El Capitan Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time beginning September 5th guests can see “Hamilton” on the big screen! This special engagement of the film features a pre-recordced roundtable cast conversation!



A Fan Event screening will take place on Friday September 5th at 7:00pm. There are two special packages for this screening.

A General Ticket is $20 and includes a reserved seat and event credential

A Founder's Pack Ticket is $50 and includes a reserved seat, priority entry, acrylic cup, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential

Daily showtimes for “Hamilton” September 5 through September 11 are 11:00am, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Eacch showtime will have a 10 minute intermission. Tickets are $16 for all ages.



The filmed version of the Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater and film in an astounding blend of hiphop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this revolutionary moment in theater is the story of America then, told by America now. Fans can experience “Hamilton” in movie theaters nationwide for the first time beginning September 5, 2025

