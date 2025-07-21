Conundrum Theatre Company to Present HAIR at Hollywood's Broadwater Theater This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conundrum Theatre Company will present HAIR, the legendary rock musical that became the voice of a generation. Running August 15-17 and 22-24 at the Broadwater Mainstage in Hollywood, this production catapults HAIR into the modern day-celebrating self-expression, diversity, and protest through a contemporary lens.

Set in today's world-amid a rising new generation of activists-Conundrum's HAIR channels the revolutionary spirit of the 1960s while reflecting the struggles and energy of 2025. This updated staging embraces modern aesthetics, inclusive casting, and current social issues to draw urgent parallels between now and then.

The cast of HAIR features Joshua Lincoln (Berger), Shantilly Tuazon (Claude), Nikki Yates (Sheila), James Ramirez (Woof), Michael Neely (Hud), Alleanna Torres (Jeanie), Naledi Miga (Dionne), Izzy Perez (Crissy), Arianna Ford (Ronnie), Jordi Kligman (Margaret Mead), and tribe members Caleb Aaron, Kylie Buckles-Hall, Sof Cohen, Kelsey Dougherty, Pales Gensler, Bree Gerdes, Rory Gill-Smith, Jocelyn Kilpatrick, Eric Millard, Meme Myatt, Zoe Nussbaum, Faith Petrie, Caroline Stevens, and Jennifer Strom.

HAIR is being brought to life by a powerhouse team of seasoned Los Angeles creatives. The production is directed by Ignoisco Miles, known for his win on The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Netflix), and for directing acclaimed works such as Identify Me, Ripples in the Water, Boulevard of Bold Dreams, and Bridging the Gap. Miles is currently Artistic Director for Camp S.O.U.L. summer music intensive which is steeped in the history, performance, and practice of Black music in America. Serving as music director is Jonny Perl, co-producer of How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway and the upcoming West Coast premiere of Farewell My Concubine by Kenneth Lin and Jason Robert Brown. Perl is a respected music director and arts educator in Los Angeles, with affiliations at UCLA, USC, Greenway Arts Alliance, ARTCO, and The Miracle Project. Carmen "Michele" Chavez hails as choreographer - she has been a principal dancer with the Lehman Dance Company and a performer with music legends including Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Usher, Paula Abdul, and Debbie Allen. Chavez collaborated with pioneering choreographers of the '90s and 2000s, helping shape the foundation for So You Think You Can Dance, America's Best Dance Crew, You Got Served, and Step Up.

Sunday, August 24 performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

For more information about HAIR and Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com. Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to building a collaborative, diverse community by generating opportunities for experienced performers with traditional day jobs and building skills for both youth and adults to empower them to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County.

