Gunpowder & Sky Will Be A LA Femme International Film Festival 2021 Sponsor

Gunpowder & Sky, a fast-growing indie studio, has come on board as a sponsor of the 17th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival that will take place October 14th - 17th in Los Angeles. Gunpowder & Sky's sci-fi brand, DUST and horror brand, ALTER will host a film block of genre shorts made by women, as well as review short films for possible acquisition. This will mark the festival's first foray into highlighting genre shorts though Festival Founder Leslie LaPage hopes this will open the door for expansion in that area.

"We are so pleased to launch this opportunity for our filmmakers to be viewed by Gunpowder & Sky giving an entree that most indie filmmakers dream of," says LA Femme Festival Director Leslie LaPage.

"From day one, our genre brands have been working to discover and support new and underrepresented voices with fresh perspectives," says Sophie Carroll, Sr. Acquisitions Manager, ALTER & DUST. "Which is why we couldn't pass up the chance to support these fierce females and give them the opportunity to share their story with DUST and ALTER's global audience."

Gunpowder & Sky is a fast-growing indie studio known for larger-than-life stories about groundbreaking music and musicians, pop culture and issues that are overtaking the world. The studio creates and distributes feature films, series, short form content, podcasts and channels, bridging digital and traditional entertainment.

Since its inception in 2016, Gunpowder & Sky has released more than 40 feature films and series, more than 1000 short films in theatres, on TVOD and on leading services such as HBO, Netflix, MTV, Hulu, Sky, Showtime, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Audible and Discovery and has premiered 4 podcast series.

With a collective audience of more than 75M monthly unique viewers, Gunpowder & Sky also owns and operates content brands that include DUST, the number one free sci-fi channel; ALTER, a leading horror brand, and CUT, an unscripted & comedy brand. These D2C brands and FAST channels function as global IP and talent incubators fostering emerging, diverse and underrepresented voices.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Gunpowder & Sky was founded by Van Toffler and Floris Bauer.

The LA Femme International Film Festival is now in its 17th year as one of Los Angeles' premiere film festivals dedicated to celebrating and promoting female artists both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to bestowing awards in multiple categories, from short subjects to documentaries to commercials, to features and music videos. Festival Sponsors include Sony Diversity & Inclusion, Stephens College, WGA Women's Committee, SAG,

LAFIFF festival celebrates its 17th year of programing films Produced, Written, and Directed by Women of color worldwide. This year's festival CALL FOR ENTRIES is approaching it next deadline of June 29, 2021. https://filmfreeway.com/LaFemmeInternationalFilmFestival

LAFIFF 17th Annual Festival is October 14-17, 2021, with over 150+ films MADE BY WOMEN in categories such as film, documentary, shorts, animation, web series, commercial, and music videos. All events and screenings will be screened Virtually again this year with potentially on the ground events to support filmmakers and current COVID restrictions in California. Tickets will be available on or around September 1st to attend and see the amazing films WOMEN can create.