Group Rep Presents Julio Martinez's CHRISTMASTIME ORIGINS Radio Plays in December

The Group Rep will present "Christmastime Origins" based on the book THE EIGHT PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS written by longtime theatre journalist, radio host and critic Julio Martinez, directed by Kathleen Delaney with musical direction by Paul Cady, produced by Stevie Stern for the Group Rep. The four pieces being performed are radio plays and deal with the source origins of the most beloved things about Christmas. The Group Rep turns their Upstairs theater venue into a radio studio (K-GRT) with actors at microphones, live music and foley sound.

The cast features the talents of Michael Gabiano, Sheena Georges, Kelly Goode, Doug Haverty, James Lamire, Kayley Stallings. Mark Stancato, Diane Vincent and Leslie Young.

The production team includes John Ledley (Technical Director), Kristin Stancato (Assistant Director), Sammy Strittmatter (Sound Design), Dan O'Connell (Sound Foley Design), John Lucewich (Lighting Design), Cheryl Crosland (Costume Design), Leslie Young (Props), Hisato Masuyama (Assistant Musical Director/Utility Player), Cathy Tomlin (Stage Manager/Utility Player), Doug Engalla (Photography/Videography), Kristin Stancato (Social Media) and Doug Haverty (Graphics).

Runs 12/4/2021 - 1/2/2022. Saturdays at 4:00 pm and Sundays at 7:00 pm. After show talkbacks with writer, cast and production team Saturday, 11/11 and Saturday, 11/18, followed by a book signing of THE EIGHT PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS with Julio Martinez. General Admission $20.00. Seniors & Students with ID $17.00. For tickets and information www.thegrouprep.com or 818.763.5990. Upstairs at the Group Rep, on the second floor of the Lonny Chapman Theatre. The Upstairs is not handicapped accessible.

Covid Policy: All patrons must be vaccinated, show ID and proof of full vaccination required upon entry, and wear a mask while inside the theater complex. Entire Cast and Crew are fully vaccinated.