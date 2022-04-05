Gregory Nabours, Garrett Clayton, and Michael Thomas Grant Will Lead (mostly)musicals' HIGH TIME at Feinstein's at Vitello's

Get ready to get LIT with music director Gregory Nabours and a HIGH-flying lineup of SMOKING hot talent on Wednesday 4.20.22 at Feinstein's at Vitello's!

We'll be flying HIGH with Garrett Clayton (HAIRSPRAY Live, Stephen King's IT at Rockwell) and Michael Thomas Grant (tv: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," LOVE ACTUALLY at the Wallis), both making their first mmLA appearances; plus Broadway's Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "The Big Leap"), and Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award). Also joining us to celebrate the HIGH life will be LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Erica Hanrahan (La Mirada's CABARET and MATILDA), Tonoccus McClain (THE LION KING), and additional first-timers AJ Mendoza (FTR: THE BRAT PACK), Carrie Madsen (GLASS CEILINGS) and Everjohn Feliciano (DOGFIGHT at After Hours), plus more TBA! And if you'd like to, er, partake in the festivities... come early - and bring your music - to sign up for our open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, tv: "Good Trouble").

Get your tickets now before they're all gone in a puff of SMOKE!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-420. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Currently, only street parking is available.

Feinstein's at Vitello's currently requires either proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test (from within 72 hours of show date). Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905