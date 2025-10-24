Grammy Winner Susan Carol Joins the Cast of BROWN BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winner Susan Carol has joined the cast of Billie King’s new musical Brown Broadway: The Musical, opening for three performances December 5–7, 2025, at the Assistance League Theatre in Los Angeles.

Carol, who won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her feature on PJ Morton’s “Good Morning,” will star opposite Jerrel O’Neil (Jitney, A Raisin in the Sun).

The production, written and directed by King, features an award-winning ensemble of artists from Broadway, film, and television, including Angie Fisher (Love Jones: The Musical, The Voice), Aubrey Fisher, Boise Holmes (Jesus Christ Superstar, Big River), Reina Shaunté Massard (Dreamgirls, Dessa Rose), Reign Morton (General Hospital, Whitney), Jerrel O’Neil, and Chaz Shepherd (Chicago, The Color Purple).

Rooted in personal and cultural history, Brown Broadway draws inspiration from the vibrant era between the 1920s and 1950s, when Black performers and musicians in Los Angeles built their own creative haven on Central Avenue. Excluded from New York’s Broadway stages, these artists forged a movement defined by jazz, gospel, swing, and resilience — transforming Central Avenue into what became known as “Brown Broadway.”

“Brown Broadway celebrates the artists who created, innovated, and refused to be silenced,” says King. “It’s a story about music, identity, and perseverance — a reminder that every note and lyric carries the spirit of resistance and hope.”

The musical blends the rhythms of jazz and gospel with the energy of swing, weaving together the stories of the performers who transformed a city’s cultural landscape.

Performance Dates:

Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 7 at 3:00 p.m.

Performances will take place at The Assistance League Theatre, located at 1367 N St. Andrews Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028..