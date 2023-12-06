Gladys Knight, THE NUTCRACKER & More Set for La Mirada Theatre Holiday & 2024 Programming

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl, announces an extraordinary line-up of performers and exceptional special events coming your way this holiday season and into the new year! Could the season get any more magical than to enjoy it with the legendary GLADYS KNIGHT? Followed by such La Mirada Theatre holiday favorites as NAVIDAD EN MEXICO, CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, & THE NUTCRACKER!

Then join them in 2024 when their stage attractions become even more magical with the MASTERS OF ILLUSION, followed by a wide variety of unique experiences, including such superstar talent as THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, MANDY PATINKIN, FRANKIE AVALON, DAVIS GAINES, and TERRY FATOR. Come participate with their audience favorites QUOTE-ALONG WITH MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL and SING-ALONG WITH BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Enjoy the wildly popular CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE as they present BILLY JOEL and U2, and exciting tributes to MICHAEL BUBLÉ, THE CARPENTERS, ELO, and JOURNEY! Swing out to the PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND and tap your toes to the timeless songs of THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA!

Capping it all off is the fireworks-worthy finale of BORN ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, celebrating the immortal songs of George M. Cohan. Fully enjoy all of these amazing experiences by arriving early and relax with a drink and a snack at our beautiful new outside patio café! There is always something very special for you to bring your family and your friends to at the historic La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

GLADYS KNIGHT

Sunday, December 10, 2023 – 8 pm

$50 - $215

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B, and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance.

NAVIDAD EN MEXICO

Saturday, December 16, 2023 – 3 pm

$17 - $64

Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno returns with their holiday spectacular which has become a family favorite! This vibrant and unique production celebrates Mexico’s festive Christmas traditions and folklore through music, song, and dance. With a live mariachi band and gorgeous costumes, this show invites you to experience Navidad en Mexico!

CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS

Sunday, December 17, 2023 – 2 pm

$25 - $73

The year is 1962 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of Americans at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections which will stimulate a whole range of emotions - curiosity, laughter, gladness, and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how an encounter with J.R.R. Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations.

THE NUTCRACKER

Saturday, December 23, 2023 – 2 pm & 7:30 pm

$25 - $150

Santa Barbara’s acclaimed State Street Ballet returns to La Mirada with the enchanting holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. With its opulent sets and costumes, and brilliant comedic moments, the beloved tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince continues to delight audiences of all ages.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

Friday, January 5, 2024 – 8 pm

$30 - $89

Starring the world’s greatest magicians, Masters of Illusion is a magic show unlike anything you have seen before - filled with modern illusions, humor, and arts of deception, performed live on stage. Watch closely as you experience things that just can’t be done… or can they?

MONTY PYTHON AND

THE HOLY GRAIL – QUOTE-ALONG

Friday, January 12, 2024 – 8 pm

$18 - $25

Join us for a hilariously absurd evening of knights, coconuts, and outrageous quotes! Embark on a legendary quest as we screen the cult classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail as a quote-along extravaganza! This interactive experience will have you laughing, quoting, and clapping along to the iconic moments. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind cinematic event, which will have you laughing until you say “Ni!”

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST –

SING-ALONG

Saturday, January 13, 2024 – 1 pm

$18 - $25

Experience the enchantment of Disney's Beauty and the Beast like never before! Join us for a magical sing-along event that brings the beloved tale to life with lyrics on the screen. “Be our guest” and sing along to timeless classics, from “Beauty and the Beast” to “Gaston.” Bring the kids to an unforgettable afternoon with a Disney favorite!

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC –

An Evening with Davis Gaines

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – 8 pm

$15 - $43

Treat your valentine to a night of enchanting melodies and romantic songs which will leave you swooning. Broadway’s longest-running “Phantom,” Davis Gaines is a musical phenomenon with a thrilling voice that soars on classics like “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and more. It’s a glorious, musical, red-rose bouquet of legendary love songs - a pitch-perfect gift you’ll always treasure.

EVIL WOMAN – THE AMERICAN ELO

Thursday, February 15, 2024 – 8 pm

$20 - $59

A multi-media concert celebration of the music of the Electric Light Orchestra! Evil Woman is widely recognized as the world’s premier tribute to ELO due to their brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and superlative vocals. Picking up where the Beatles left off in 1970, ELO expanded the concept of great melodies, epic song structures and grand orchestrations, where cellos coexisted with guitars, and classically tinged progressive rock intersected with hook-filled, radio-friendly pop songs including "Evil Woman," "Mr. Blue Sky," "Telephone Line," "Livin’ Thing," "Don’t Bring Me Down," and "Xanadu."

THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

Friday, February 23, 2024 – 8 pm

$35 - $115

The Marshall Tucker Band came together in 1972, and they’ve been tearing it up on live stages across the globe ever since. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. A rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like "Heard It in a Love Song," "Can't You See," "Fire on the Mountain," "Long Hard Ride," and "Ramblin'," to name a few.

MANDY PATINKIN – BEING ALIVE

Friday, March 1, 2024 – 8 pm

$55 - $115

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE, presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role - concert performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mr. Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.

SO NOW YOU KNOW

Saturday, March 2, 2024 – 2 pm

$15 - $20

So Now You Know brings together members of the La Mirada community to tell their personal stories of individual discovery in words and movement. These true tales of love, life, childhood, and family are entertaining, uplifting and often hilarious. Artistic Director Janet Roston and Storytelling Coach Ryan Bergmann of Mixed eMotion Theatrix workshopped with this special group of teens and seniors from our community to create this unique performance with, and for, La Mirada. A special, one-of-a-kind show you’ll find touching … and unifying.

THE FOUR JOKERS

Saturday, March 2, 2024 – 8 pm

$15 - $42

Join us for a hilarious night of clean comedy the whole family can enjoy! The Four Jokers show will feature these award-winning comedians: Pete Barbutti - the comedy pianist voted Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year, who has had more appearances on “The Tonight Show” than any other comedian, Jay Johnson - Tony award-winning comedy ventriloquist and TV star, Mark Schiff - the stand-up comedian currently touring with Jerry Seinfeld; and Scott Wood - the creator and star of the upcoming sitcom "My Life in Punchlines."

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA

Sunday, March 3, 2024 – 2 pm

$26 - $71

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to La Mirada Theatre! The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today, with its unique jazz sound, they are considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since. Don’t miss a swingin’ afternoon of live music, featuring favorites like “In the Mood” and “Midnight Serenade.”

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE

Saturday, March 9, 2024 – 2 pm

$17 - $48

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for the whole family. Join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex! Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage.

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – 2 pm

$19 - $68

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has carried forward the torch of New Orleans music for more than 60 years. The musicians play not just jazz classics, but also original music in the same tradition. New Orleans has always been a place where sounds and cultures from around the world converge and mingle. The band has shared stages with everyone from Stevie Wonder to the Grateful Dead to Arcade Fire to The Black Keys. The mission remains the same: to pass on the traditions while continually revitalizing them with new blood and fresh ideas.

MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS

Friday, March 15, 2024 – 8 pm

$25 - $105

Commemorating the majestic musical masterpieces of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney, each knighted by the Queen of England, are three of the world’s most successful songwriters. From Broadway to the top of the pop charts, these musical geniuses each created an incredible individual musical legacy. Music of the Knights honors their lasting musical influence. Performed by a cast of New York's top Broadway/cabaret vocalists, the evening features beloved songs, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Memory,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Your Song,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Yesterday,” "Hey Jude,” and many more.

This show features the magnificent Kelli Rabke, the Narrator in our recent production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

FRANKIE AVALON

Sunday, March 17, 2024 – 2 pm

$25 - $120

Get ready for an afternoon of timeless tunes as the legendary crooner takes the stage. From "Venus" and “Why,” to "Beauty School Dropout," Avalon’s hits will transport you back in time. Frankie Avalon went from being a “Teen Idol” to being one of the busiest performers in the country, with a career spans three generations of music, television, and motion pictures. Don’t miss this unforgettable concert!

JETHRO TULL’S MARTIN BARRE -

A BRIEF HISTORY OF TULL

Friday, March 22, 2024 – 8 pm

$25 - $75

At the center of Jethro Tull’s unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, renowned for his formidable mastery of historic riffs, power chords, and soaring melodic solos. Martin Barre celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull throughout the decades. A Brief History of Tullfeatures a special visual presentation which, together with the music, highlights 50 years of Jethro Tull. Martin and his band will play songs from legendary albums such as Thick as a Brick, Aqualung, Stand Up, Songs from the Wood, and many more!

TERRY FATOR: ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – 8 pm

$38 - $135

Legendary “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator and his cast of America’s favorite puppets returns to La Mirada with a new version of his Las Vegas show! Terry Fator: On the Road Again features comedy, favorite songs, hilarious musical parodies, and Terry’s unique ventriloquism skills, that have made him a must-see Las Vegas headliner for the past 16 years. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for anyone who loves comedy, music, and classic variety with a modern twist.

TEA FOR THREE: LADY BIRD,

PAT, & BETTY

by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka

Sunday, March 24, 2024 – 2 pm

$15 - $37

Particularly pertinent in an era of heightened politics, Tea for Three humanizes the political scene with a story both whimsical and deeply moving - a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford. Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka stars in this heartwarming tale of a remarkable trio in a most unusual job!

DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’

Friday, March 29, 2024 – 8 pm

$17 - $50

DSB’s high-energy stage production and exceptionally accurate recreations of Journey classics have made them the #1 Journey legacy concert experience in the world. DSB have captured the lush and signature sound of renowned vocalist Steve Perry and Journey in their prime. Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB remains true to Journey’s musical legacy and delivers the definitive concert experience that will keep you believin’!

FEELIN’ GOOD: THE ULTIMATE MICHAEL BUBLÉ EXPERIENCE

Friday, April 5, 2024 – 8 pm

$29 - $46

Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience is by far the finest Michael Bublé tribute in the United States! Backed by a 17-piece orchestra, Anthony Bernasconi perfectly emulates the velvet-voiced crooner in a high-energy, interactive show that is sure to delight Bublé fans of all ages. Enjoy favorite renditions from the Great American Songbook in classic Bublé style as well as a selection of Michael’s greatest original hits!

FLAMENCO VIVO PRESENTS FRONTERAS

Saturday, April 6, 2024 – 8 pm

$26 - $75

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, one of America’s leading flamenco companies, presents Fronteras, a new work choreographed by two of flamenco’s most exciting artists: José Maldonado and Karen Lugo - with an original score by Jose Luis de la Paz that will be performed live. Hailed by The New York Times as “an uncommonly deft balancing of the individual and the group in flamenco, and solid entertainment to boot.” Fronteras asks: “What is stronger - what unites us or what separates us?” Despite the barriers we encounter from the moment we enter this world, it is our natural drive to push beyond these obstacles and seek deeper relationships - and like life itself, flamenco does not understand nor accept such boundaries but supersedes them.

CLOSE TO YOU

Sunday, April 7, 2024 – 2 pm

$19 - $52

Considered one of the best vocalists of all time, Karen Carpenter captured the attention of a generation with the surprisingly deep material of her unabashedly catchy pop music. Singer Lisa Rock has compiled a moving tribute to the music and life of Carpenter, and brings it to the stage with her 6-piece band. Dedicated to re-creating the true sound of The Carpenters, Rock and her band showcase some of the most memorable songs of the 70s including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” and of course “Close to You.”

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs

U2’S THE JOSHUA TREE

Thursday, May 16, 2024 – 8 pm

$21 - $85

Classic Albums Live has earned their reputation by performing rock music’s most influential albums live on stage - note for note, cut for cut. They return to La Mirada to perform U2's breakout album, The Joshua Tree, which includes massive hits such as "With or Without You,""Where the Streets Have No Name," "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," and more. And after that, they will play a second set full of U2's greatest hits!

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs

BILLY JOEL’S THE STRANGER

Friday, May 17, 2024 – 8 pm

$21 - $85

Classic Albums Live performs Billy Joel's critically acclaimed 5th studio album, The Stranger, in its entirety. Released in 1977, the album features the iconic songs “Just the Way You Are,” “Only the Good Die Young,” "She's Always a Woman," "Movin' Out," and more. Then, stick around for a second set filled with more of Billy Joel's greatest hits!

THE BOY BAND PROJECT

Friday, May 24, 2024 – 8 pm

$15 - $45

The Boy Band Project transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture! Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, this award-winning group has been seen all over the world re-imagining the sound of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, One Direction, and more of your favorite boy bands. This musical thrill-fest features performers from Broadway’s Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, and Rock of Ages.

MEN ARE FROM MARS -

WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE!

Friday, June 28, 2024 – 8 pm

$15 - $46

The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE! is a one-man fusion of theater and stand-up and a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids!

BORN ON THE 4TH OF JULY!

THE BROADWAY MUSIC OF GEORGE M. COHAN

Sunday, June 30, 2024 – 8 pm

$12 - $34

Tap along with patriotic pride to Mr. Broadway’s flag-waving classics including “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “You're a Grand Old Flag” - plus “Give My Regards to Broadway,” and many more. Theatrical world premieres of unheard Cohan songs, plus pre- and post-show concerts, and a free CD included! Our 2019 George M. Cohan Celebration was a sell-out, so don’t wait!

NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF

ROCK-N-ROLL: PART 3

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – 2 pm & 8 pm

$29 - $125

Back by popular demand with an all-new show! From the birth of rock & roll in the 1940s to the glory years of the 50s, 60s, and 70s, and all the way through the 80s, composer/lyricist Neil Berg pays tribute to the fascinating stories and groundbreaking music of everyone’s favorite genre. With a cast of Broadway headliners and rock & roll icons, this star-studded show pays tribute to five decades of legends, from Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley to The Who, Aerosmith, Springsteen, Journey, and more.

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, Click Here, or by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student and children discounts available. Ticket prices subject to change.