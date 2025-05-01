'Girls Love Karaoke' Event Coming to Los Angeles in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Records will present a special edition of its legendary WARNER NIGHTS series, joining forces with influential culture collective Girls Love Karaoke to bring Los Angeles an unforgettable evening of music, community, and celebration. The Ultimate Karaoke Experience will take place during the BET AWARDS weekend with support from Live Nation Urban on Friday, June 6th, in Los Angeles.

Curated for the artists, influencers, and industry tastemakers shaping the future of music and culture, the night promises many surprises, vibrant sing-alongs, and memorable moments featuring special invited Warner Records artists, including Saweetie, NLE Choppa, Alex Isley, Omah Lay, Isaiah Rashad, Veeze, AZ Chike, Remble, Justine Skye, Bktherula, Honey Bxby, 2Rare, Cartel Bo, GIGI, and more.

Girls Love Karaoke has quickly become the most coveted event in New York nightlife, welcoming A-list icons like Rihanna, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Remy Ma, Druski, and Stefon Diggs. Anything can happen at Girls Love Karaoke, and The Ultimate Karaoke Experience will uphold that tradition of gleeful unpredictability. Now, for the first time ever, their signature blend of spontaneous performances and authentic community and energy comes to Los Angeles, by way of Warner Records, as an official event with Live Nation Urban during BET Awards Weekend.

Launched to celebrate Warner Records' legacy of culture-shaping moments, WARNER NIGHTS has hosted some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, and fashion at intimate, high-energy events around the country. This collaboration with Girls Love Karaoke marks a bold new chapter for the series, honoring the BET Awards weekend and Black music's past, present, and future with a modern, unapologetic spirit.

