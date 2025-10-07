Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in Audio Play SEARCHING FOR GALILEO'S DAUGHTER at L.A. Theatre Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



She was “a rock star nun,” in the words of playwright Jessica Dickey. Now, Maria Celeste—the brilliant and devoted daughter of Galileo Galilei—steps out of the shadows in Searching for Galileo’s Daughter, the newest addition to the L.A. Theatre Works catalogue of state-of-the-art audio theater.

Starring Ginnifer Goodwin (Big Love, Once Upon A Time) as Maria Celeste, Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D., General Hospital) as Galileo, and Dickey herself as The Writer, this centuries-spanning journey is now available at streaming.latw.org as well as at retailers and libraries everywhere.

In 1616, with little prospect of marriage for his illegitimate daughters, Galileo sent his eldest, Virginia Gamba, into a Tuscan convent, where she took the name Sister Maria Celeste. From behind convent walls, she maintained a lively correspondence with her father, offering moral support as he was forced to defend his discoveries against the Catholic Church. Her 124 surviving letters reveal her wit, curiosity and courage—but her story has long been overlooked.

Inspired by the book Galileo’s Daughter by Dava Sobel and by her own personal journey, Dickey brings Maria Celeste to life in a play that moves fluidly between past and present. A contemporary writer (played by Dickey) travels to Florence in the wake of a personal crisis, intent on reading Maria Celeste’s letters to her father. As she delves deeper, her encounter with the nun’s resilience becomes a mirror for her own search for faith, forgiveness and truth.

“Maria Celeste was a guiding star at times, and at other times daunting,” Dickey said in an interview. “She was incredibly industrious, courageous, and devoted to her father. I felt a strong connection with her—just as the playwright in the piece does.”

Searching for Galileo’s Daughter is directed by Anna Lyse Erikson, with sound design by Mark Holden and live sound effects by Jeff Gardner. The cast also features Moira Quirk and Nick Toren, who play multiple roles. It was recorded at The Invisible Studios, West Hollywood.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP