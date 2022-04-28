Getty Announces Locations For 10 Free Community Art Festivals

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Getty Center, the Getty Trust and a diverse group of community partners are launching a 10-part series of free outdoor art festivals in neighborhoods across Los Angeles County from May 14 to August 28. Each festival, produced by Community Arts Resources (CARS), will be a unique reflection of the community in which it takes place.



The first festival, Getty 25 Celebrates Inglewood, kicks off Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, at Inglewood City Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organized in partnership with Los Angeles Philharmonic's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), the Inglewood festival will feature artists from the Inglewood area, including Katalyst, DJ Qwesscoast, Voices of Creation, S.H.I.N.E. Muwasi, Godfrey at Large, Kayla Salisbury, DJ Jeli, Chris Emile & No)one. Art House, and more. Activations will take place throughout the weekend, from Kemetic Yoga to ceramic workshops. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks including Inglewood's Mr. Fries Man.



The festivals will offer music and dance performances, and fun activities for all ages including interactive workshops, a photo booth, giveaways, an immersive digital experience of Getty's museum collections, and more.

The festivals are being held to celebrate the cultural richness of these 10 communities and to say "thank you" to Los Angeles for 25 years of supporting the Getty Center. More than a dozen neighborhood nonprofits and cultural organizations are partnering with Getty to organize the festivals, celebrating the art, artists, and culture of each neighborhood.

Full lineup of upcoming festivals:

Getty 25 Celebrates Inglewood

Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inglewood City Hall, 1 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301

Community partner: The LA Phil's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)



Getty 25 Celebrates Lincoln Heights/East L.A.

Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park, 3540 N. Mission Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90031

Community partner: Plaza de la Raza



Getty 25 Celebrates Long Beach

Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805

Community Partner: Long Beach Creative Coalition (Studio One Eleven, Intertrend, Creative Class Collective)



Getty 25 Celebrates Koreatown

Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jamison Services Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010

Community partner: Koreatown Youth and Community Center (KYCC)



Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima

Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacoima City Hall, 13520 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331

Community partner: Pacoima Beautiful



Getty 25 Celebrates Reseda

Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reseda Park, 18411 Victory Blvd., Reseda, CA 91335

Community partner: 11:11 Projects



Getty 25 Celebrates San Gabriel Valley

Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tony Arceo Memorial Park, 3125 Tyler Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

Community partner: Day One



Getty 25 Celebrates Wilmington

Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Banning Park, 1331 Eubank Ave., Wilmington, CA 90744

Community partner: Avalon Arts & Cultural Alliance



Getty 25 Celebrates Crenshaw

Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008

Community partner: Destination Crenshaw



Getty 25 Celebrates Watts

Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Watts Community Labor Action Committee, 10950 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059

Community partner: Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC)

