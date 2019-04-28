Get Charged For TREASON At Hollywood Fringe Festival

A dictator next-door forces his family into a fake empire, pitting his ego against everyone's best interest.

Bear Elegance Productions announces the world premiere of TREASON, a dark comedy on the danger and absurdity of American politics. Written by Eric DePriester and featuring an original score from members of Young the Giant, the one-act play has seven performances at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Taking inspiration from the family drama of Arthur Miller and the gallows humor of Martin McDonagh, TREASON explores the entitled toxicity of the 45th President and the hostile culture that takes inspiration from his administration. "The play is a comedic exorcism, a dive into and cathartic purge of the dread and anxiety I've felt since Trump's election," DePriester explains. "He represents a specifically American arrogance and hostility, and I wanted to examine that mindset within the confines of a nuclear family."

On a ranch in Nevada, Grant Wilson rules a made-up nation through empty shows of power and ridiculous propaganda, with his family as his only subjects. When his son takes the mission too far and his daughter questions everything, Grant fights for control in the face of family, country, and reality.

CAST/CREW

Starring Emma Center, Dave Crossland, Ra Hanna, Colby Rummell, and Dalia Vosylius

Music by Eric Cannata and Francois Comtois (of Young the Giant)

Written by Eric DePriester

Directed by Lindsay Nyman and Eric DePriester

A Bear Elegance Production

PERFORMANCES

Sunday, June 9th - 8:30 PM (Preview)

Thursday, June 13th - 9:30 PM

Sunday, June 16th - 5:30 PM

Wednesday, June 19th - 5:30 PM

Saturday, June 22nd - 10:00 PM

Wednesday, June 26th - 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 29th - 3:30 PM

Running time: 70 minutes

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave, Hollywood, CA 90038

ADMISSION: $12, online at tinyurl.com/treason19





