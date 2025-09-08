Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Unveils 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles has revealed its 2025-2026 Season, now in its 47th year. Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison leads nearly200 Chorus members in A Season of Celebration.

The season opens with Los Angeles’ favorite holiday tradition featuring HOLIDAY LEGENDS in December 2025, followed by a celebration of R&B, Motown, and gospel with AND THE BEAT GOES ON in March 2026, and culminates with GMCLA’s signature PRIDE concert and annual Gala, DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENCE, a special celebration of our national and individual freedom and pride. All concerts will be held at the historic Saban Theatre.

Following this Season of Celebration in Los Angeles, GMCLA will embark on a European tour beginning in late July and running through early August 2026. The Chorus is one of five ensembles from around the globe invited to perform at events during World Pride, hosted for the first time in Amsterdam, including a concert at the famed Concertgebouw. After this landmark week, GMCLA will continue to London for several performances at the Actors’ Church in historic Covent Garden.





GMCLA’s A Season of Celebration Schedule

HOLIDAY LEGENDS

Saban Theatre | Beverly Hills

December 13 & 14, 2025



This year, Los Angeles’ favorite singing and dancing holiday spectacular is all about the legends – from traditions, myths, and folklore to the iconic songs and performers who made them famous. We’ll celebrate Santa, Rudolph, the Grinch, and gold standard holiday music from Mariah Carey, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mathis, and many more. GMCLA’s 200 magnificent voices will perform traditional choral classics, pop Christmas anthems, and Hanukah favorites in a show that will be truly legendary!



AND THE BEAT GOES ON

Saban Theatre | Beverly Hills

March 21 & 22, 2026



From gospel, R&B, Motown, and Broadway, GMCLA brings the beat, rhythm, and heart and soul of some of the best music ever written. We’ve got the greatest hits from the icons like Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, Gladys Knight, to the musicals that really groove like Dreamgirls and The Wiz. Stunning gospel works will showcase the power GMCLA’s 200 voices, making this a one-of-a-kind musical event.



DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENCE

Saban Theatre | Beverly Hills

June 27 & 28, 2026

As the U.S. turns 250, we raise our voice for independence and pride with powerhouse songs that are both communal and personal. The Chorus will perform some of the most important and exciting music ever written – from the iconic protest songs of Guthrie, Dylan, and Lennon, to the heart-stopping personal (and proudly gay) anthems from La Cage aux Folles, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Rent, Wicked, and The Wizard of Oz. It’s a remarkable celebration of nation, community, and every individual seeking freedom.

GMCLA Season 47 three-concert subscription packages are now on-sale at GMCLA.org. Single tickets for HOLIDAY LEGENDS will go on sale at a later date to be announced.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP